Amid pandemic, lesser cases of corruption registered in Maharashtra

Published on Jan 24, 2022 04:51 PM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

MUMBAI: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a 14% drop in the number of cases Maharashtra’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered last year. In 2020, the agency registered 663 cases, 26% less than those in 2019.

According to ACB statistics, the agency registered 773 cases in 2021, out of which 764 were trap cases. As many as seven cases related to disproportionate assets. In 2020, the agency registered 630 trap cases, 12 disproportionate assets, and 21 other corruption cases.

In 2019, a year before the pandemic, the agency registered 866 trap cases, 20 disproportionate assets, and five other corruption cases.

ACB officials said the cases went down in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic that triggered lockdowns and closures of non-essential establishments.

An ACB official said the cases increased as the Covid-19 situation improved and that the agency registered 33 trap cases till January 20 alone.

In 2021, 46 corruption cases were registered in Mumbai and the city ranked eighth in the state in terms of such cases. ACB’s Mumbai unit arrested 66 accused persons in these cases.

Pune topped the list in 2021 with 165 cases and 235 arrests, followed by Aurangabad with 130 cases and 184 arrests.

In 2021, a bulk of 178 corruption cases related to the revenue department, followed by the police department (173) and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (51).

