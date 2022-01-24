Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Amid pandemic, lesser cases of corruption registered in Maharashtra
mumbai news

Amid pandemic, lesser cases of corruption registered in Maharashtra

In 2019, a year before the pandemic, the agency registered 866 trap cases, 20 disproportionate assets, and five other corruption cases
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Jan 24, 2022 04:51 PM IST
Copy Link
ByVinay Dalvi

MUMBAI: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a 14% drop in the number of cases Maharashtra’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered last year. In 2020, the agency registered 663 cases, 26% less than those in 2019.

According to ACB statistics, the agency registered 773 cases in 2021, out of which 764 were trap cases. As many as seven cases related to disproportionate assets. In 2020, the agency registered 630 trap cases, 12 disproportionate assets, and 21 other corruption cases.

In 2019, a year before the pandemic, the agency registered 866 trap cases, 20 disproportionate assets, and five other corruption cases.

ACB officials said the cases went down in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic that triggered lockdowns and closures of non-essential establishments.

An ACB official said the cases increased as the Covid-19 situation improved and that the agency registered 33 trap cases till January 20 alone.

In 2021, 46 corruption cases were registered in Mumbai and the city ranked eighth in the state in terms of such cases. ACB’s Mumbai unit arrested 66 accused persons in these cases.

Pune topped the list in 2021 with 165 cases and 235 arrests, followed by Aurangabad with 130 cases and 184 arrests.

In 2021, a bulk of 178 corruption cases related to the revenue department, followed by the police department (173) and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (51).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out