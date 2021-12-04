Amidst Omicron scare, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation increases testing by 7% in one week

Amidst the Omicron scare, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has increased the testing by 7% in one week. However, the cases have dropped by 5%.

The civic body is also insisting on more RT-PCR tests rather than antigen tests. The corporation had a ratio of 40% RT-PCR and 60% antigen testing earlier, which is now increased to 55% RT-PCR and 45% antigen testing.

The corporation has also issued notification to housing societies asking them to make sure that the international travellers under quarantine do not step out.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “Fortunately now, the high-risk countries are only three – South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe. We are notifying the housing societies about the international travellers coming back and asking them to make sure that they are following the quarantine rules. Also, if anyone from a high-risk country is found positive, the whole society will be sealed.”

The corporation also plans to issue a notification to all service providers like petrol pumps, shops and commercial places that no service should be provided to a person who has not completed both vaccine doses.

“In case a person has a medical condition that does not allow him to get vaccinated, he should have a doctor’s certificate to access any service. Even the housing societies would be asked to take watchmen, maids, housekeeping and other staff only those who have taken both the doses,” Bangar said.

Currently, the average daily cases reported in NMMC are 21, down from 22 last week and from 45 a month ago. The testing currently done is on an average 7,999 which was 7,478 till last week. The doubling rate has also increased to 4,381 from 3,808 days. There are a total of 239 active cases now.

Apart from testing, NMMC is also stressing on strict vigilance on masks in order to make sure that there is no surge again.

“Every time the cases go down, the common public has a notion that the Covid has gone. Covid has not gone, nobody knows how many mutations would come and how many modifications would happen in the vaccine. Everyone needs to keep on making sure to wear the masks. While the delta variant needs an interaction with a positive person for around 30 minutes, the Omicron variant just needs five to ten minutes,” Bangar said.

While the fine for the public is ₹500 for not wearing a mask, he has warned his NMMC staff that the fine would be more for them if found without a mask to ensure that they do not set an example of not taking the pandemic seriously.

Besides testing, vaccination too has been getting a good response now, said Bangar. “Due to the media speaking about Omicron now, the response over the few days for vaccination is good compared to what it was a month ago. But it should also be kept in mind that just because one is vaccinated, wearing the mask should not be stopped,” he added.