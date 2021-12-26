ANC arrests two, seizes drugs worth 63L meant for New Year parties

Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police has stepped up its surveillance ahead of the New Year, after a foreign national and Goregaon-based scrap dealer was arrested on Saturday with cocaine and charas worth ₹63 lakh on him.

During the investigation, he revealed that the contraband was ordered for New Year’s parties to be held in south Mumbai and western suburbs.

In light of this, ANC has activated all its human intelligence, as well a few officials, who will go as party revellers to unearth drug use and its source in the city. The NCB had recently used the same ploy to board the Cordelia cruise ship.

According to the ANC, a Nigerian national, Boyega Abubakar, 47, was arrested near Mandvi BEST sub-station in the Masjid Bunder area at South Mumbai on Saturday. During the search, the police found 110 gram of cocaine worth ₹33 lakh in his possession. Abubakar came to Mumbai a few years ago for a garment business and later started dealing drugs.

In another case, the agency arrested Imran Mohammad Sharif, 38, in BMC colony, Santosh Nagar, Dindoshi, Goregaon (East). As per the tip-off, police inspector Rupesh Naik of the Kandivali ANC unit and his team arrested scrap dealer Sharif in the Goregaon area on Saturday evening when he was carrying 1.10 kilograms of charas worth ₹ 30.30 lakh. The accused confessed that he brought the consignment from Uttar Pradesh.

He further claimed that he was aware of who the consignment was to be delivered to in Goregaon before December 26 as the consignment is for some important party in the city. “We have been working to find out other suspects involved in the case,” said deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade of the ANC.

“We are collecting information through an informant and also checking social media to get clues of any drug party in the city. We are closely monitoring a few suspicious places. Several teams have been prepared in all five ANC units of the city and are working from different ways to get information” added Nalawade.