Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Angadia extortion case: Court grants bail to three police officers
mumbai news

Angadia extortion case: Court grants bail to three police officers

Additional sessions judge R M Sadrani granted bail to police inspector Om Wangate, 39, assistant police inspector Nitin Kadam, 38, and police sub-inspector Samadhan Jamdade were given bail
The court has granted them bail primarily in view of the fact that now, the investigation is complete and the crime intelligence unit (CIU) of the city crime branch has filed a charge sheet against them, said their counsel, advocate Vinod Chate. (Hindustan Times)
The court has granted them bail primarily in view of the fact that now, the investigation is complete and the crime intelligence unit (CIU) of the city crime branch has filed a charge sheet against them, said their counsel, advocate Vinod Chate. (Hindustan Times)
Published on May 09, 2022 07:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai The Mumbai sessions court on Monday granted bail to three police officers arrested in connection with the Angadia extortion case registered by the LT Marg police station.

Additional sessions judge R M Sadrani granted bail to police inspector Om Wangate, 39, assistant police inspector Nitin Kadam, 38, and police sub-inspector Samadhan Jamdade, 33, all of whom were attached to the LT Marg police station at the relevant time, on furnishing personal bonds of 25,000 each and one or two sureties in the same amount.

The court has granted them bail primarily in view of the fact that now, the investigation is complete and the crime intelligence unit (CIU) of the city crime branch has filed a charge sheet against them, said their counsel, advocate Vinod Chate.

Besides, Chate said, the court also took into consideration the fact that the witnesses, from whom they allegedly extorted money, had not identified the three police officers in the test identification parade.

The LT Marg police station had on February 20, 2022, registered an offence alleging that the trio had extorted 19 lakh from Angadias in south Mumbai last December under suspended deputy commissioner of police Saurabh Tripathi’s instruction. Tripathi was DCP zone 2 and had gone incommunicado the very next day after the case was registered and is still at large. The state government suspended him on March 22.

As per the FIR, the action against the police officers was initiated after Yogeshbhai Gandhi, Jatin Shah, Madhusudan Rawal and Maganbhai Prajapati and others of Bhuleshwar Angadia Association, met senior police officers and complained that the money was being extorted from them by threatening to report them to the Income Tax department whenever their employees were found carrying cash and valuables.

An enquiry was conducted in their written complaint and the FIR was registered based on the enquiry report.

In the 1,100-page charge sheet that the CIU filed on April 18 against the three officers, the crime branch has cited about 70 witnesses, including seven whose statements are recorded under section 164 the CrPC before metropolitan magistrates.

Apart from the three, the CIU has also arrested Tripathi’s brother-in-law Ashutosh Mishra, an SGST officer in Uttar Pradesh, and his parent’s domestic help, Pappu Gaud. Police have also named Tripathi’s father as an accused in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The case against the accused was registered by the Kalachowki police station in Central Mumbai by the mother of one of the girls (HT File)

    72-year-old gets 10-year RI for sexually abusing 4 minors

    Mumbai A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) court on Monday sentenced a 72-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing four minor girls residing in his neighbourhood. The case against the accused was registered by the Kalachowki police station in Central Mumbai by the mother of one of the girls. The family went to confront the accused but he denied the allegations.

  • Experts also highlighted different types of medicines and inhalers used in asthma. (Pic for representation)

    Air pollution, poor lifestyle causing rise in asthma cases: Experts

    Air pollution, poor lifestyle and stress are major causes of rise in asthma cases, said Dr Surya Kant, HoD respiratory medicine at the King George's Medical University on Monday. Dr Surya Kant, former national president of Indian College of Allergy, Asthma and Applied Immunology said wearing a mask when going out of the house reduces the problem of asthma.

  • Slum kids with their creations (HT photo)

    Creative minds: Slum children develop gadgets from scrap in Prayagraj

    Children of city's slum dwellers showcased their creativity by developing electrical home appliances and other gadgets from scrap. Aged 12 to 15 years, these talented children were guided by Vivek Dubey, a postgraduate in mathematics from Allahabad University, who has been imparting these skills to them for the last seven years. Sahil's creation now helps his classmates beat the heat during their learning sessions. Vivek said practical education is essential for children.

  • SP chief Akhilesh Yadav coming out of District Jail, Varanasi after meeting his party workers who were arrested in EVM case. (HT Photo/Mohd Muqeed)

    Chandauli case: Akhilesh demands probe by sitting HC judge

    Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday demanded a probe by sitting high court judge into the case of the death of a woman due to alleged police beating during a raid at the house of a history sheteer in Manrajpur village of Chandauli on May 1. On May 1, police had gone to arrest history sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav but after not finding him home police allegedly beat up his two daughters.

  • Four of a family injured in acid attack in UP’s Agra (Pic for representation)

    Four of a family injured in acid attack in UP’s Agra

    Four members of a family, including two women, were injured in an acid attack on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when they were sleeping on the roof of their house in Kolhai locality within limits of Shahganj police station in Agra city, police said. A case has been registered against a man living in the neighbourhood and the victims have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out