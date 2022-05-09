Angadia extortion case: Court grants bail to three police officers
Mumbai The Mumbai sessions court on Monday granted bail to three police officers arrested in connection with the Angadia extortion case registered by the LT Marg police station.
Additional sessions judge R M Sadrani granted bail to police inspector Om Wangate, 39, assistant police inspector Nitin Kadam, 38, and police sub-inspector Samadhan Jamdade, 33, all of whom were attached to the LT Marg police station at the relevant time, on furnishing personal bonds of ₹25,000 each and one or two sureties in the same amount.
The court has granted them bail primarily in view of the fact that now, the investigation is complete and the crime intelligence unit (CIU) of the city crime branch has filed a charge sheet against them, said their counsel, advocate Vinod Chate.
Besides, Chate said, the court also took into consideration the fact that the witnesses, from whom they allegedly extorted money, had not identified the three police officers in the test identification parade.
The LT Marg police station had on February 20, 2022, registered an offence alleging that the trio had extorted ₹19 lakh from Angadias in south Mumbai last December under suspended deputy commissioner of police Saurabh Tripathi’s instruction. Tripathi was DCP zone 2 and had gone incommunicado the very next day after the case was registered and is still at large. The state government suspended him on March 22.
As per the FIR, the action against the police officers was initiated after Yogeshbhai Gandhi, Jatin Shah, Madhusudan Rawal and Maganbhai Prajapati and others of Bhuleshwar Angadia Association, met senior police officers and complained that the money was being extorted from them by threatening to report them to the Income Tax department whenever their employees were found carrying cash and valuables.
An enquiry was conducted in their written complaint and the FIR was registered based on the enquiry report.
In the 1,100-page charge sheet that the CIU filed on April 18 against the three officers, the crime branch has cited about 70 witnesses, including seven whose statements are recorded under section 164 the CrPC before metropolitan magistrates.
Apart from the three, the CIU has also arrested Tripathi’s brother-in-law Ashutosh Mishra, an SGST officer in Uttar Pradesh, and his parent’s domestic help, Pappu Gaud. Police have also named Tripathi’s father as an accused in the case.
-
72-year-old gets 10-year RI for sexually abusing 4 minors
Mumbai A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) court on Monday sentenced a 72-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing four minor girls residing in his neighbourhood. The case against the accused was registered by the Kalachowki police station in Central Mumbai by the mother of one of the girls. The family went to confront the accused but he denied the allegations.
-
Air pollution, poor lifestyle causing rise in asthma cases: Experts
Air pollution, poor lifestyle and stress are major causes of rise in asthma cases, said Dr Surya Kant, HoD respiratory medicine at the King George's Medical University on Monday. Dr Surya Kant, former national president of Indian College of Allergy, Asthma and Applied Immunology said wearing a mask when going out of the house reduces the problem of asthma.
-
Creative minds: Slum children develop gadgets from scrap in Prayagraj
Children of city's slum dwellers showcased their creativity by developing electrical home appliances and other gadgets from scrap. Aged 12 to 15 years, these talented children were guided by Vivek Dubey, a postgraduate in mathematics from Allahabad University, who has been imparting these skills to them for the last seven years. Sahil's creation now helps his classmates beat the heat during their learning sessions. Vivek said practical education is essential for children.
-
Chandauli case: Akhilesh demands probe by sitting HC judge
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday demanded a probe by sitting high court judge into the case of the death of a woman due to alleged police beating during a raid at the house of a history sheteer in Manrajpur village of Chandauli on May 1. On May 1, police had gone to arrest history sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav but after not finding him home police allegedly beat up his two daughters.
-
Four of a family injured in acid attack in UP’s Agra
Four members of a family, including two women, were injured in an acid attack on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when they were sleeping on the roof of their house in Kolhai locality within limits of Shahganj police station in Agra city, police said. A case has been registered against a man living in the neighbourhood and the victims have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics