Anil Deshmukh, his family laundered 10.42 crore in last 10 years: PMLA court

Mumbai: In the last 10 years, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his family members have integrated ₹10.42 crore unaccounted cash into the banking channel via Delhi-based shell company operators, the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court has said while taking cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special PMLA judge Rahul Rokade said the investigation showed that since 2011, Deshmukh has laundered ₹10.42 crore unaccounted cash in the (educational) trust in the form of donations through shell companies of Delhi-based Jain brothers.

The investigation further revealed that Deshmukh received illegal gratification of ₹4.70 crores in cash collected through now-dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze from orchestra bar owners from December 2020 to February 2021, the court said.

“Anil Deshmukh, in connivance with his son Hrishikesh Deshmukh, transferred illegal gratification through hawala channels to Jain brothers i.e. Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Kumar Jain, who are accused in the earlier chargesheet along with Vaze. Thereafter, Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Kumar Jain transferred the said amount in the bank account of Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, Nagpur in the garb of donation to the trust run by the Deshmukh family. Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Kumar Jain infused the said illegal money into the banking channel and upon layering the same through various shell companies, transferred ₹1.71 crore in the bank account of Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, Nagpur in the garb of donation in February 2021 and March 2021,” PMLA court observed.

“Deshmukh also laundered his unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹1.12 crore using the above modus into the trust. Deshmukh has actively integrated his unaccounted cash into the banking channel since the year 2011. He has laundered his unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹10.42 crores in the trust through Delhi-based shell companies through the Jain brothers,” judge Rokade noted.

The special court further said that Hrishikesh Deshmukh assisted his father Anil Deshmukh to launder ₹1.71 crore out of the tainted money collected from bar owners and projected the same as a donation to the trust.

He was also instrumental in infusing bogus share capital in companies that ran on dummy directors and were giving capital to them to purchase lands, it said, adding that Hrishikesh was an active participant in the laundering of the proceeds of crime as defined under PMLA.

As to the role of Salil Deshmukh, the judge said he was instrumental in raising bogus share capital in Zodiac Dealcom Private Limited.

“He was also instrumental in infusing bogus share capital in M/s Flourish Properties Pvt. Ltd., which was controlled using dummy directors, and using the said capitals to purchase lands in the name of M/s. Premier Port Links Pvt. Ltd. He acquired shares of M/s. Premier Port Links Pvt. Ltd. for a meagre amount of ₹17.95 lakh and became 50 percent owner over assets amounting to ₹5.34 crore of the said company. Thus, he is directly involved in the offence of money laundering and assisted his father and brother in money laundering as defined under section 3 of PMLA,” the PMLA court said.

The special court also issued a process against all the accused named by the agency in the supplementary charge sheet.

In addition to Deshmukh and his sons, chartered accountant Bhavik Panjwani and eight shell companies have been named as accused in the supplementary chargesheet filed by ED on December 29, 2021.

Deshmukh was arrested on November 2, 2021, by the agency after questioning him for several hours. ED has also arrested his personal secretary Kundan Shinde and personal assistant Sanjeev Palande.