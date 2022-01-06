Anil Deshmukh’s default bail plea untenable: ED

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed an affidavit before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, opposing the default bail plea of former home minister, Anil Deshmukh.

The ED in its affidavit said that Deshmukh’s plea was devoid of merit and liable to be rejected as it was against settled principles of law. The agency maintained that a default bail plea cannot be considered once the charge-sheet and supplementary charge-sheet has been filed within the stipulated period of 60 days from the date of arrest of the concerned accused. Special PMLA judge R N Rokade adjourned the plea to January 11 for hearing both the sides. The ED said that Deshmukh was arrested under section 19 of the PMLA in accordance with the law, under reasonable belief that he was guilty of the offence of money laundering.

The ED in its reply said, “It is submitted that the concept of statutory bail/default bail cannot be considered once the charge-sheet and supplementary charge-sheet have been filed. The supplementary prosecution complaint against Deshmukh and 11 others has been filed on December 29, 2021, within a period of 60 days from the date of arrest.”

Deshmukh was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case on November 2, 2021 and sought default bail on grounds that the special court did not take cognisance of the ED’s supplementary charge-sheet against him, within a period of 60 days, as stipulated under section 167 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The ED reply read, “It is further submitted that the question of cognisance is not relevant for ascertaining the right of default bail of the accused persons under section 167 (2) of the CrPC since the section is only for completing the investigation within the stipulated time period. It is a well settled law that default bail cannot be granted merely on grounds that cognisance had not yet been taken within the statutory prescribed time period even though the report and the complaint have been filed as per the provisions of the act.”

“It is submitted that the stage of cognisance is a stage that occurs after filing of the criminal complaint (charge-sheet). It is submitted that the right to default bail is dependent upon completion of investigation which is a stage that comes before the taking of cognisance,” the ED reply stated.

The former Maharashtra home minister on Tuesday moved for default bail through his counsel, advocate Aniket Nikam. He said that he was arrested on November 2 and excluding the date of his first remand, the period of 60 days had since elapsed. He was ready to accept bail bonds and that there was an embargo in continuing his further remand under section 167 of the CrPC. He said that though the ED had filed a charge-sheet against him, the court had not taken cognisance of it, so he should be granted default bail.