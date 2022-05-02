Anil Deshmukh seeks admission in private hospital

Mumbai Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh filed an application before the special PMLA court to allow him to get admitted to a private hospital for treatment on Monday.

The special court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file reply to the plea and posted it for hearing on May 4.

Claiming that he had a history of weak shoulder girdle with recurrent painful dislocations, Deshmukh has said in his application that he had a fall in Arthur Road jail and dislocated his shoulder. Besides, he had various spine and urine-related issues, for which he was admitted to JJ Hospital on April 2 and was “currently experiencing excruciating pains and medically advised to undergo the necessary surgery.” He claimed he also had heart-related ailments.

“The applicant states that he has been experiencing chest pains, breathlessness, heart problems with abnormal ECG findings, which indicate less blood supply to the heart…and a possibility of heart block episode,” said his plea and added that he also had “uncontrolled high blood pressure”.

It further stated that “the multitude of add-on medications and stress, related to the ongoing high blood pressure are worsening his Ischaemic heart disease and taking a severe toll on his health.” He also had post-Covid effects and harboured more heart issues after he contracted the infection in February 2021.

Deshmukh was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021, on the allegations of money laundering. ED’s case against the NCP leader is based on the FIR registered by the CBI on April 21, 2021, based on the allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

In a letter written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and others on March 20, 2021, Singh alleged that Deshmukh had instructed certain Mumbai police officers, including assistant inspector Sachin Vaze, to collect an amount of ₹100 crore every month from Mumbai’s restaurants and bars.

ED claimed that Vaze had accordingly called a meeting of bar owners, and between December 2020 and February 2021, collected ₹4.7 crore from the owners of orchestra bars in Mumbai and handed over the “extorted money” in two instalments to Deshmukh’s personal assistant Kundan Shinde.