Anil Deshmukh seeks admission in private hospital
Mumbai Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh filed an application before the special PMLA court to allow him to get admitted to a private hospital for treatment on Monday.
The special court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file reply to the plea and posted it for hearing on May 4.
Claiming that he had a history of weak shoulder girdle with recurrent painful dislocations, Deshmukh has said in his application that he had a fall in Arthur Road jail and dislocated his shoulder. Besides, he had various spine and urine-related issues, for which he was admitted to JJ Hospital on April 2 and was “currently experiencing excruciating pains and medically advised to undergo the necessary surgery.” He claimed he also had heart-related ailments.
“The applicant states that he has been experiencing chest pains, breathlessness, heart problems with abnormal ECG findings, which indicate less blood supply to the heart…and a possibility of heart block episode,” said his plea and added that he also had “uncontrolled high blood pressure”.
It further stated that “the multitude of add-on medications and stress, related to the ongoing high blood pressure are worsening his Ischaemic heart disease and taking a severe toll on his health.” He also had post-Covid effects and harboured more heart issues after he contracted the infection in February 2021.
Deshmukh was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021, on the allegations of money laundering. ED’s case against the NCP leader is based on the FIR registered by the CBI on April 21, 2021, based on the allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
In a letter written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and others on March 20, 2021, Singh alleged that Deshmukh had instructed certain Mumbai police officers, including assistant inspector Sachin Vaze, to collect an amount of ₹100 crore every month from Mumbai’s restaurants and bars.
ED claimed that Vaze had accordingly called a meeting of bar owners, and between December 2020 and February 2021, collected ₹4.7 crore from the owners of orchestra bars in Mumbai and handed over the “extorted money” in two instalments to Deshmukh’s personal assistant Kundan Shinde.
-
Two PMC hospitals to implement LaQshya programme
After much scrutiny, two civic body hospitals have been selected to implement the labour room quality improvement initiative (LaQshya), which is a national level programme to prevent maternal deaths and stillbirths. Pune Municipal Corporation was selected for the pilot project in the state and among the civic maternity hospitals, Kamala Nehru and Sonawane were selected. Currently, PMC hospitals have a low rate of maternal deaths and stillbirths.
-
CVS shines at Tatva ’22: Badan pe sitare lapete huye!
Electrifying DJ nights, mesmerising band performances, street dance-offs, soulful musical renditions, captivating photo and art exhibits, and treasure hunts — the three-day cultural fest of College of Vocational Studies, Tatva had it all. And that's why it left Delhi University students with memories of a lifetime! Surbhi Koley, a student of BA (Hons) Political Science at Dyal Singh College (Morning), performed an acoustic version of Billie Eilish's I Don't Wanna Be You Anymore.
-
Taj Mahal entry to remain free for 2 hours for offering namaz on Eid
The entry to the Taj Mahal will remain free for two hours on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr for offering namaz at the mosque situated on its premises on Tuesday. This relaxation in ticket booking would be for two hours from 7 am to 9 am on Tuesday, subject to the sighting of the moon, clarified ASI officials.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple to remain behind bars, next hearing on May 4
The Mumbai Sessions court heard Navneet and Ravi Rana's case on April 30. During that hearing, advocate Abad Ponda, who appeared for Navneet and Ravi, told the court that giving a call to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside a mosque would have been questionable, but the same in front of Matoshree “doesn't fan any communal tension”.
-
After a failed rape bid, neighbour strangles student in Meerut; held
A 16-year girl student was strangled to death inside her house by a neighbour in Batnaur village of Falawada police station of Meerut on Sunday. Police said the accused Rohit, 21, made an unsuccessful attempt to rape the victim, a class VIII student, before strangling her. The victim's cries alerted the villagers who arrived and broke upon the room where the accused was present. The accused was thrashed and handed over to the police.
