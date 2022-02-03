Anil Deshmukh sent ‘unofficial lists’ for posting police officers: Sitaram Kunte

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte has told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that he received unofficial lists for posting police officers from then home minister Anil Deshmukh and most of these names were accepted by the Police Establishment Board that he headed.

“I being subordinate of Anil Deshmukh used to receive a(n) ‘unofficial list’ from him which I could not refuse to accept. I don’t know the reason why such (a) list was handed over to me by Deshmukh,” Kunte told the agency in his statement recorded on December 7, 2021. HT has reviewed the statement.

The statement is part of the supplementary charge-sheet filed by ED against 72-year-old Anil Deshmukh, his son Salil, Hrishikesh and chartered accountant Bhavin Panjwani on December 29, 2021, before the Special PMLA Court in Mumbai. The matter is scheduled to be taken up by the court on Friday. Deshmukh was arrested by ED on November 2.

Kunte, a 1985 batch IAS officer, was appointed chief secretary on February 28, 2021, and retired from service on December 31, 2021. He was appointed principal advisor in the chief minister’s office after his retirement.

To be sure, Sitaram Kunte’s statement relates to the period when he was Maharashtra’s additional chief secretary (ACS), home, and chairperson of the Police Establishment Board-1 (PEB-1), a statutory body formed to recommend transfers and postings of police officers above the rank of superintendent of police. The body was set up after the Supreme Court ordered states in 2006 to carry out reforms to insulate the police from political pressure.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, whose letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20 accusing Deshmukh of running an “extortion ring, led central agencies such as ED to probe the former home minister, had also made a similar point. The Central Bureau of Investigation registered the First Information Report (FIR) on April 21 last year on the basis of Singh’s letter, which also formed the basis for ED to register the money laundering case on May 11.

Singh told ED that the Police Establishment Board, responsible for making recommendations on postings of senior officers, was a mere formality where members, in spite of protests, had to agree to sign the lists provided to them. “All the lists were prepared in the office of Anil Deshmukh and a final list could be prepared only with and after discussion with Anil Deshmukh and Sena leader Anil Parab,” Singh said.

In his statement, Kunte said no record of such “unofficial lists” sent by Deshmukh was maintained. In PEB meetings, Kunte said he used to verbally inform the members about Deshmukh’s recommendations. “The said suggestions used to be discussed and evaluated as per the existing transfer and posting rules and regulations. If anybody was found suitable as per merits, the same was considered and included unanimously by the PEB in the recommendation list,” his statement to ED said.

“Usually, most of the suggestions/recommendations given by Deshmukh in the form of the unofficial list used to be included in the final order,” it added.

Kunte said that 28 meetings of PEB-1 took place for transfers and postings of police officials in the state and 27 orders were issued during his tenure. During the issuance of all 27 orders, Deshmukh was the home minister.

Kunte also said that in July 2020, the then SID Commissioner Rashmi Shukla intercepted certain phones to verify the allegation that agents were involved in the posting of police officers. Her report was forwarded by the then DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to him in August 2021, with a request to bring it to the notice of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He added that with the permission of the chief minister, he had written back to the DGP Jaiswal, informing him that the government has taken serious note of the report and directed the DGP to submit concrete evidence and proposals for taking action against the delinquent police officers. However, no proposal was received from the then DGP against any particular police officer, he added.