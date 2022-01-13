Animal activist lodges police complaint, 3 Kalyan pet shop owners booked

The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan have booked three pet shop owners and attendants after an animal activist from Mumbai lodged a complaint following the fire incident in three pet shops that killed hundreds of animals and pets in Rambaugh, Kalyan (W) on Wednesday.

Sashikant Purohit, a 24-year-old animal lover from Mumbai, lodged an FIR with the Mahatma Phule police station on Wednesday night.

“These pet shops are running without any registration or license from the authorities. Maharashtra Animal Welfare Board is the registering authority for these pet shops. The pet shops in Kalyan have not been registered and are illegally operating,” said Purohit.

On Wednesday morning, one of the pet shops caught fire, spreading it to two other shops and killing several animals and birds on the spot. Purohit has placed a demand to get the medical examination done of those animals and birds that managed to escape the fire.

“In my complaint, I have asked the officials to ensure that those animals and birds that had escaped from the fire are in good health. In a video that surfaced on social media, it was seen that some of the animals and birds were still alive,” added Purohit.

According to Purohit, hundreds of animals like cats, birds, mice and Guinea pigs were burnt alive in this incident. They were locked up inside the shop without any attendant or any smoke detection or fire safety measures.

“There is a lack of regulations amongst these pet shops as they are allowed to run their business illegally. There are no fire safety norms followed by the shop owners. In this case, such shops should not be allowed to operate,” added Purohit.

Based on the complaint, the Mahatma Phule police have registered a case under Sections 337, 429, 289, 268, 3 and 11(1) (A) of Indian Penal Code.

