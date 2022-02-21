Annual Mumbai bird race records highest species tally in seven years

Mumbai: The annual Mumbai Bird Race, held on February 20, yielded the highest species tally of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and surrounding areas in at least seven years, with around 250 different species of birds sighted by 60 teams, comprising about 350 birders.

This also follows the bird race’s lowest ever counts in 2020 and 2021, when the tally sank to below 200 species for the first time.

Sunjoy Monga, naturalist and writer, and one of the race’s organisers informed, “We had a tremendous participation this year. A few sightings have not, or could not, be validated and have been left out of the numbers, but the results are notable. It’s hard to say why the species count fell in the past two years. It could be due to the lockdown and people being wary of moving about, or it could be because of the weather this year. The warming days have augmented the arrival of several passage migrants and/or the congregation of several others.”

Participants had scattered to as far as Murud-Janjira (south of Alibaug) to around Manor and Kelwe-Mahim coast in the north, Vikramgadh- Kalyan-Barvi Dam-Dombivli to the north east, and the ridgeline of the Sahyadri hills to the east, including the Matheran hills.

“In a unique first, teams of enthusiastic birders participated from several sites across Maharashtra and which hopefully would be a precursor for the years to come when we intend to make the event pan-Maharashtra also,” Monga said in a statement on Monday.

“As during previous years, we have had absolutely no sighting reports of vultures, and very low numbers of sightings of larks, woodpeckers, most ground birds, raptors, and of specific species such as Black redstart, Ashy Woodswallow amongst a few others. The most sighted species include House crow, Red-vented bulbul, Pond heron, Cattle egret, Indian cormorant, Blue rock-pigeon, House sparrow, Asian Koel, Black kite, Coppersmith barbet, Common myna, Green bee-eater, Purple-rumped sunbird. Amongst the uncommoners, some of the key species sighted include Eurasian wryneck, Nilgiri wood-pigeon, Forest wagtail, Black bulbul, Indian blue-robin,” Monga said.

Monga also expressed surprise that several regionally rare species continued to be seen on “some of the filthiest sites or at some of the pint-sized surviving sites”, while “rising numbers of several species continue their upward march even as key habitat indicator species show a downward trend.”

He also emphasised that many crucial birding sites have or are being lost to development, especially wetlands and openlands, which is a matter of concern. India bird races are an annual event held in about 12 cities every year. The first pan-state bird race was held in Gujarat in January 2022, more state-wide events are being planned in other parts of the country.

Species tallies of Mumbai Bird Race last seven years:

2016 - 215

2017 - 239

2018 - 235

2019 - 234

2020 - 192

2021 - 198

2022 - 250