Antilia explosive scare: HC says nothing to show Naresh Gor was aware of conspiracy

There is nothing on record to show that Naresh Gor was aware of the conspiracy to park an explosive-laden vehicle on Carmichael Road, near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, the Bombay high court observed on Tuesday while paving the way for his release on bail.

“There is nothing to show that Respondent No.1 (Gor) was aware or had knowledge of the conspiracy to park the explosive-laden vehicle on Carmichael road,” said the division bench of justice Nitin Jamdar and justice Sarang Kotwal while rejecting the appeal filed by National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging the November 20 order of the special court, granting him bail.

“He only knew that Sachin Vaze demanded five SIM cards through his employer. This information also was provided to him by his employer himself,” the bench said further, adding that there was “no connection” between Gor and the prime accused Sachin Vaze.

On February 25, a Mahindra Scorpio was found abandoned near Antilia, the South Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, with 20 loose gelatine sticks and a threatening note.

Vaze, originally in charge of the investigation of the case, was removed after reports emerged of his links with Hiran, the owner of the vehicle who was in possession of the SUV and had reported it stolen on February 17, 2021. Hiran was found dead in a creek on March 5.

The NIA took over the explosives case on March 8 and the murder case on March 24. Vaze was named the main accused in both and was arrested by the NIA on March 13.

However, Gor was already under arrest by then. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which initially investigated the case, arrested him on March 21, alleging that the cricket bookie and employee of a South Mumbai club had provided five SIM cards – procured on the basis of fake documents - to Vaze for executing his nefarious designs.

One of the SIM cards was used by arrested police inspector Sunil Mane to make a WhatsApp call to Hiran on March 4. According to the NIA, Hiran was smothered and his body was dumped in a creek after he stepped out of his Thane residence to meet Mane at a spot on Ghodbunder Road.

On November 20, a special NIA court granted Gor bail after noticing that there was no evidence to suggest he had knowledge of the conspiracy hatched by Vaze. The NIA had, however, carried the matter in appeal before the high court claiming that the very fact that Gor illegally procured SIM cards for Vaze, itself indicated that he was part of the larger conspiracy.

Regarding Hiran’s murder, the high court said even according to the NIA, the plan was hatched by Vaze when the Thane-based trader refused to own up the responsibility of planting the explosive-laden SUV outside Antilia.

“The prosecution case itself is that the conspiracy to commit murder of Mansukh Hiran was hatched after Sachin Vaze realized that he was not willing to co-operate with him,” said the court. “Thus, when the SIM cards were procured by Respondent No.1 on 20th February 2021 and were handed over to Vinayak Shinde on 21st February 2021, the plan to commit murder of Mansukh Hiran was not even hatched by Sachin Vaze and, therefore, it would be far fetched to attribute knowledge of this plan to Respondent No.1 when he procured these SIM cards.”

...