Antilia explosive scare: HC stays Naresh Gor’s release on bail

Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday asked cricket bookie Naresh Gor, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Antilia explosives scare and connected murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran, not to act on the order of the single-judge bench of HC, which set aside the 25 days stay on the bail granted by a special court in November till it hears the appeal filed by the NIA against the HC order.

The HC asked Gor to give the undertaking while hearing his application for permitting his release on temporary cash surety. The NIA appeal will be heard on Wednesday next week.

The division bench of Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Sarang Kotwal while hearing the NIA’s appeal was informed by advocate Sandesh Patil that the central agency was agitating the order by the HC single-judge who had set aside the order of the special NIA court which had stayed the bail it had granted to Gor for a period of 25 days at the request of the NIA. In the appeal, the NIA had sought a stay of the bail granted by the special NIA court.

While assuring the court of cooperating with the agency, senior advocate Shirish Gupte for Gor submitted that in case of being released, his client would surrender to the NIA if its appeal was successful.

However, the court said that it would hear the appeal on Wednesday and decide whether the bail order can be stayed or not. “This is a substantive appeal and we are looking at the correctness of the order. Even if we hear it in a prima facie manner, we will make observations on the merits,” the court added.

Thereafter, the court asked Gor whether he was willing to give a statement that he would not act upon the bail order until the appeal was heard, to which Gor replied in the affirmative.

The single-judge bench of Justice Sandeep Shinde while quashing and setting aside the 25-day stay on the bail order of the special NIA court had also refused NIA’s request to stay the operation of its order.

Gor was arrested in March 2021 and was remanded to judicial custody. He had first applied for bail in August 2021 but it was rejected on the grounds that the investigation was still continuing and the chargesheet was not filed. However, in September 2021, after the NIA filed the chargesheet, Gor filed the application for bail claiming that he was not aware of the larger conspiracy in the case.