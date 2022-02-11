Antilia explosives scare: Sunil Mane files for discharge

Mumbai Former Mumbai Police inspector Sunil Mane has filed a plea for discharge from the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case.

Mane has filed the plea before the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court through advocate Hemant Ingle.

On February 25, a Mahindra Scorpio was found abandoned near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia on Carmichael Road in south Mumbai with 20 loose gelatin sticks and a note directly threatening the members of the Albany family.

The Special NIA judge A T Wankhede has posted the plea for hearing on February 14.

On March 5, the body of Thane-based car accessories shop owner Mansukh Hiran was found dumped in a creek at Reti Bunder near Mumbra.

Subsequent investigation by NIA has revealed that dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze was the mastermind behind the explosives scare, for which he allegedly used the SUV owned by his acquaintance, Hiran. The agency further claimed that Vaze got the 48-year-old trader killed after he refused to take the blame for planting explosives in the SUV and threatening the Ambani family by abandoning the vehicle near their residence.

Mane, arrested by NIA on April 23, is accused of assisting Vaze in getting Hiran killed.

In its charge sheet, NIA has stated that, as agreed between Vaze and Mane, in the evening of March 4, Mane called Hiran - using the SIM provided by cricket bookie Naresh Got on the basis of bogus documents - pretending to be police officer Change from Malad.

According to the charge sheet, Vaze had already convinced Hiran to escape to a “safe place” to evade arrest and interrogation by various agencies, especially Maharashtra ATS. Thus, when Mane contacted the trader, he readily agreed to meet him near Suraj Water Park along Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

It added that Mane escorted the deceased in his friend’s car and handed him over to Santosh Shelar, who was waiting in the Tavera along with three others roped in by him - Manish Soni, Satish Mothukari and Anand Jadhav.

They then purportedly smothered Hiran in the vehicle and dumped the body in the creek from Kasheli Bridge on Thane Bhiwandi Road, after removing all belongings of the victim. The next day, the body was found in the creek, a kilometre away from the bridge.

Mane has said in the discharge plea that sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) were not applicable to him, as the NIA charge sheet does not attribute any role to him in the Antilia case and therefore he was entitled to discharge from the case.