Antilia scare, Hiran murder: NIA court rejects bail plea of Pradeep Sharma

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday rejected the bail application of former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma who has been arrested in the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Special NIA judge A T Wankhede rejected the bail plea of Sharma who was arrested by the agency on June 17, 2021.

Sharma had applied for bail claiming that penal sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act invoked in the case were not applicable to him, as the investigating agency had not attributed any role to him in parking of the explosives-laden SUV outside Antilia, the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25, 2021, and therefore, he was entitled to bail.

According to the NIA, the retired police officer was part of the conspiracy and had met the prime accused, dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, just before Hiran was murdered. Despite being retired, he had visited the office of commissioner where the conspiracy was hatched.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharma’s counsel had, however, submitted that technical details like the mobile phone locations didn’t support the allegations levelled against him and showed him at some different locations at the relevant time. They further argued that Sharma had worked together with those persons when they were posted in Thane city, and no adverse inferences could be drawn from such meetings.

His plea stated that the NIA had not attributed any direct role to him to indicate that he was part of the conspiracy to kill Thane trader Hiran, the owner of the explosives-laden SUV.

Sharma further contended that the NIA alleged that he was paid money for executing the plan to kill the SUV owner, but he had nothing to do with it. “No money was recovered from me, neither is there any witness who claims I was paid. Neither was I active in getting the fake SIM cards,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NIA counsel, Sunil Gonsalves, had opposed the plea, contending that Sharma was part of the conspiracy meeting held on March 2, two days before the 48-year-old Thane-based car accessories dealer was killed. His body was found dumped in a creek at Reti Bunder near Mumbra on March 5.

The meeting was also attended by another police officer, Sunil Mane, who too is arrested in the case, to identify Hiran who was to be killed, he said.

The charge-sheet of the NIA also alleged that Sharma was paid “a huge amount of cash,” by Vaze. On March 3, Vaze met Sharma outside the office of his charitable trust, Pradeep Sharma Foundation, at Andheri East and handed over a rexine bag containing a large amount of cash (bundles of Indian currency notes of ₹500 denomination), Gonsalves added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accordingly, the charge-sheet stated, Sharma called Santosh Shelar, his accomplice and also an accused in the case, who hired a Chevrolet Tavera. Sharma passed the number of the vehicle to Vaze.

The charge-sheet further added that as agreed between Vaze and inspector Mane, on the evening of March 4, Mane called Hiran, using a SIM provided by cricket bookie Naresh Gor on the basis of bogus documents, pretending to be a police officer from Malad.

Vaze, according to the charge-sheet, had already convinced Hiran to escape to a “safe place” to evade arrest and interrogation by various agencies, especially the Maharashtra ATS that was then investigating the matter. Hiran readily agreed to meet the officer near Suraj Water Park along Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mane picked up Hiran and handed him over to Shelar, who was waiting in the Tavera along with three others, Manish Soni, Satish Mothukari, and Anand Jadhav.

The quartet smothered Hiran in the vehicle and dumped the body in the creek. The next day, the body was found.

Gonsalves had told the court that though Sharma had got an acquittal in the Lakhan Bhaiya case, it was not honourable acquittal. Witnesses had turned hostile in the case, he had said.

A Mahindra Scorpio was found abandoned near Ambani’s residence on Carmichael Road, with 20 loose gelatin sticks and a note threatening to kill members of the industrialist’s family.