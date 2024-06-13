Mumbai: At a time when Mumbaiites scramble to catch crowded suburban trains, wait in long queues for BEST buses and shared autos/taxis and feel frustrated about the poor last-mile connectivity, app-based air-conditioned buses are coming to the rescue. Bus aggregators like Chalo and CityFlo are trying to change the way citizens travel in Mumbai. App-based buses try to fill the gap left by struggling BEST

Passengers can simply book a seat on an app and enjoy a comfortable journey to work and back home. The app-based operators offer AC buses with fixed boarding and alighting points, and confirmed seats without any standees. Transport experts said this is similar to the common practice of companies hiring private buses to ferry their employees.

At least 10 million Mumbaiites take suburban local trains and BEST buses daily, while the kaali-peeli taxis, auto rickshaws and aggregator cabs ferry another 2.5 million passengers every day. Mumbai has 4.5 million vehicles, out of which 2.4 million are two-wheelers while 1-1.1 million are four-wheelers.

“Cars occupy almost 70-75% of the road space,” said Jerin Venad, co-founder of Cityflo, which has a fleet of 300 buses plying on 30 different routes in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. “We cater to around 15,000 daily passengers who travel in our buses. At least 75% of our users are car owners, while 50% of total users used to drive cars to their places of work.”

Solving a problem

The app-based bus companies feel there’s space in the market to operate these premium, comfortable buses, which are slowly becoming an option for people travelling by car to popular office hubs in Mumbai. The buses ply from 40 different residential areas in Thane, Kharghar, Mulund, Borivali, Chembur and Mira-Bhayandar to office hubs like Bandra Kurla Complex, Powai, Andheri, Nariman Point and Worli.

In total, they cater to 2.5 million officegoers who are largely unhappy with the existing modes of public transportation, according to Venad. The growth is slow, but each bus is 70-75% occupied on each route, he said.

Unlike BEST, these buses run point-to-point services instead of halting at regular intervals. The buses also have other facilities like comfortable seats, mobile charging points and, most importantly, assured seats with no standees. Other features include the option to switch the journey time and get refunds if they skip the ride. The average fare at Cityflo is around ₹180 per trip.

“There are side-shifting seats with purse holders, which makes my ride comfortable. The stops are barely 10 minutes away from where I stay and alight close to my office in BKC, so I do not mind paying more,” said P Kesarkar, a resident of Thane.

Good public transport is a fundamental need of citizens, and a city like Mumbai needs at least 30,000, said Mohit Dubey, co-founder and CEO, Chalo. BEST has a fleet of just over 3,000. “If we compare with global cities like London, Manila or Lima, we have ample scope to add more buses. Premium buses can encourage at least 20% of car owners to give up driving and take the bus,” added Dubey.

Chalo has a fleet of 130 AC buses and caters to 10,000 passengers daily. It has signed an agreement with BEST to add up to 3,000 buses in the long run and ply under stage carriage rules, allowing them to make multiple stops in a journey.

Chalo recently discontinued its services from Mumbai airport because it was not feasible. “We will be resuming it soon and are working on a few modalities. We will also add 14 new buses on the road. There is a lot of scope to scale up, but it would also require support from the authorities,” said Dubey.

The challenges faced by app-based bus aggregators include the lack of proper parking spaces, having a one-time road tax which otherwise is an annual affair of ₹6500 per seat, and strengthening the infrastructure for electric vehicles.

“Each of these aggregator buses bring 30-35 passengers at any given time, with the majority of them being car users,” said Malik Patel, member of Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana, a bus owners’ association. “It is equivalent to the number of cars coming down on road. The government should seriously take these app-based buses as a solution to reduce congestion on the road and provide better parking spaces.”

BEST in peril

The over-100-year-old BEST Undertaking is floating in a pool of problems. From a delayed supply of new bus orders, to frequent threats of protests from the staff of wet lease bus operators, to cumulative losses of ₹6,000 crore.

With an existing fleet of 3,050 buses, the Undertaking has placed orders for at least 2,500 more buses with various bus manufacturers. Another 2,400 AC buses too are in the anvil, for which orders have been placed. BEST has already cancelled a contract for 700 AC double-decker e-buses due to delays.

“BEST has failed to meet the expectations of Mumbaikars. This is the very reason why such app-based AC buses are gaining popularity,” said Ravi Raja, a former member of the BEST Committee.

Passengers complain about increased wait periods ranging from 20-40 minutes depending on the time of day. During peak hours, BEST buses run to the brim and are heavily congested. The quality of wet lease buses is also dismal.

According to its recent budget for 2024-25, BEST intends to have 3,337 buses in its fleet by March 2025 while 7,285 buses will be on a wet lease. The upcoming metro rail lines are a required intervention for the city’s mobility plan. However, according to transport experts, the metro will largely only supplement the suburban rail lines.