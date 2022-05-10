Applications for MBA double in a year, back to pre-Covid times

Mumbai Applications for the annual entrance test for management courses have more than doubled since last year, taking it back to pre-Covid times.

The date shared by the state common entrance test (CET) cell has revealed that while pre-admission registrations in 2021 stood at 54,227, this year, nearly 1.29 lakh students have completed the registration process and will appear for the exam in August. A total of 33,000 seats are available in management institutes in the state.

“Nearly 1.5 lakh students have registered for the MAH-MBA/MMS CET this year, out of which 1.29 lakh have completed the process with fee payment. There’s a good chance this figure will increase by Wednesday as more students will complete the process,” said an official from the CET cell. He added that as of now, there is no update on the extension of the registration deadline.

Experts in the industry told HT that the lack of job opportunities for fresh graduates could be one of the reasons for the increasing demand for postgraduate courses like MBA. “Even in the job sector, several companies feel it’ll be better to hire a postgraduate over a graduate. However, it is sad that several companies are not paying management graduates as per their qualification,” said Dr R K Srivastava, professor and HOD, Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE).

Many also felt that the shift of classes from online to offline has also encouraged more students to opt for higher education. “Past two years has been stressful in every job sector, so many who come back to studies after working for a few years will be looking forward to a welcome break from work and going back to a physical classroom set up to pursue higher education,” said the vice-principal of another management institute in the state.

