Applications for MBA double in a year, back to pre-Covid times
Mumbai Applications for the annual entrance test for management courses have more than doubled since last year, taking it back to pre-Covid times.
The date shared by the state common entrance test (CET) cell has revealed that while pre-admission registrations in 2021 stood at 54,227, this year, nearly 1.29 lakh students have completed the registration process and will appear for the exam in August. A total of 33,000 seats are available in management institutes in the state.
“Nearly 1.5 lakh students have registered for the MAH-MBA/MMS CET this year, out of which 1.29 lakh have completed the process with fee payment. There’s a good chance this figure will increase by Wednesday as more students will complete the process,” said an official from the CET cell. He added that as of now, there is no update on the extension of the registration deadline.
Experts in the industry told HT that the lack of job opportunities for fresh graduates could be one of the reasons for the increasing demand for postgraduate courses like MBA. “Even in the job sector, several companies feel it’ll be better to hire a postgraduate over a graduate. However, it is sad that several companies are not paying management graduates as per their qualification,” said Dr R K Srivastava, professor and HOD, Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE).
Many also felt that the shift of classes from online to offline has also encouraged more students to opt for higher education. “Past two years has been stressful in every job sector, so many who come back to studies after working for a few years will be looking forward to a welcome break from work and going back to a physical classroom set up to pursue higher education,” said the vice-principal of another management institute in the state.
BJP leaders urge civic admin to speed up work on Balbharti-Paud road
PUNE As the Karve road traffic problem is becoming critical day after day, political leaders, mainly Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, are urging the administration to speed up work on the Balbharti-Paud road which will help reduce traffic woes. BJP state unit president and Kothrud MLA, Chandrakant Patil, on Monday held a review meeting with municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and discussed various issues related to the Kothrud assembly including the Karve road traffic issues.
BMTC bus driver requests euthanasia in letter to President, PM
A letter written in February by a sacked employee of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation in Bengaluru has recently been making the rounds. In the letter, Shambulingaiah, requested President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant their permission for euthanasia for him and his family.
3,790 out of 10,429 students in Thane district yet to complete RTE admission process
From among the 10,429 students across Thane district selected through the RTE process, only 6,615 have completed the admission process. Nearly 3,800 children are yet to complete the admission process and submit the documents. From the selected students, 24 did not have proper documents during the verification process, hence their admissions have been rejected. These children are mostly from Kalyan and Ambernath. The application process began in the last week of February for Thane district.
Australian National University delegation visits IIT-BHU
A high-level delegation led by Prof Jagadish Chennupati, a distinguished professor of physics at Australian National University Research School of Physics and Engineering, visited IIT-BHU on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Prof Alexander Mikheyev and Jay Poria. A meeting was chaired by Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, director, IIT-BHU where various avenues of joint collaborations, student and faculty exchange between IIT-BHU and ANU were discussed.
IIT-BHU Foundation Access Fund awards first set of scholarships to students
The IIT-BHU Foundation, a US-based all volunteer, non-profit association of IIT-BHU alumni, announced the recipients of the IIT-BHU Foundation Scholarship on Tuesday. The Foundation has awarded full four years tuition and medical insurance coverage to 21 students, including 7 women.
