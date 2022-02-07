Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

AQI turns very poor due to second dust event in two weeks

The city’s air quality index (AQI) jumped to a ‘very poor’ reading of 316 on Sunday night, which officials attributed to a ‘dust storm’ which orientated from around the border of Rajasthan and Pakistan
Previously on January 23, the day after a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation in Rajasthan triggered unseasonal rains in Mumbai, a thick layer of haze and dust engulfed the financial capital (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByPrayag Arora-Desai

Mumbai The city’s air quality index (AQI) jumped to a ‘very poor’ reading of 316 on Sunday night, which officials attributed to a ‘dust storm’ which orientated from around the border of Rajasthan and Pakistan on February 3. They also said that Mumbai’s air quality is likely to remain unsafe till at least February 7.

“The west coast of Maharashtra is seeing a peculiar trend in air quality this winter. For the second time in two weeks, there has been an incursion of dust into the region. The dust has been brought in due to a prevailing western disturbance, via an upper air trough. From ‘moderate’, the AQI in Mumbai and also Ahmedabad touched ‘very poor’ on Sunday. Calm winds and cooler than normal temperatures are prevailing, which is not good for dispersal of pollutants,” said Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR.

Previously on January 23, the day after a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation in Rajasthan triggered unseasonal rains in Mumbai, a thick layer of haze and dust engulfed the financial capital, pushing the city’s AQI to the “severe +” category of 502. The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 32.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 16.6 degrees Celsius, as per India Meteorological Department data.

