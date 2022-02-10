Are you favouring acting DGP Pandey, HC asks state

Mumbai The Bombay High Court (HC) on Wednesday questioned the state government whether it was favouring the acting DGP Sanjay Pandey, so that he may continue to occupy the post by changing his 2012-13 Annual Confidential Report (ACR) score after the UPSC empanelment committee did not consider his name for the post in the November 1 meeting, which was chaired by the state chief secretary (CS).

The query was put to the state after the affidavit filed by the Maharashtra government stated that the referral board had revised Pandey’s ACR score of 2012-13 to 8 in September 2021 and expunged the adverse remark against him on November 8, the same day when the CS wrote to the UPSC asking it to reconvene the panel meeting as it had erred in reading the ACR score of 7 of Pandey as “good” and not “very good” and had not considered his name for the post of DGP.

Thereafter, the court sought to know whether the existing laws permitted the upgradation of a police officer’s score after ten years, and if not, it was not inclined to accept the challenge to the recommendations of the UPSC panel.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Makrand Karnik, while hearing the public interest litigation of advocate Datta Mane, sought directions to the state to appoint one of the three officers named by the UPSC panel in its November 1 meeting as a permanent DGP in place of acting DGP Pandey was informed by the advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni that an affidavit had been filed in response to the PIL.

The affidavit states that after the November 1 UPSC panel meeting, the state Referral Board (RB) had met on November 8 and decided to expunge the adverse remark against Pandey and also upgrade his ACR score to 8 for the year 2019-20. The affidavit also states that the RB had also met on September 15, 2021, wherein it was decided to upgrade the ACR score of Pandey for 2021-13 to 8.

The affidavit filed by Venkatesh Bhat, joint secretary, home department, the government of Maharashtra further stated that though the UPSC panel meeting had been held on November 1, the state government had received minutes of the meeting on November 9 and the communication naming three officers Hemant Nagrale (current Mumbai CP), Rajnish Seth and K Venkatesham was received on November 18, hence the November 8 communication by the CS to the UPSC on behalf of the state government seeking to reconvene the panel meeting should have been considered.

The affidavit further stated that it had written to the UPSC on December 2, 2021, asking it to reconvene its Empanelment Committee meeting based on the decision of the RB and review its November 1 decision. The affidavit states that the January 27 response of UPSC had only addressed the grievance regarding the upgradation of ACR score of 2012-13 but had not considered the subsequent rectification of the ACR score nor the expunged remark by RB and “had neither disputed the same.”

After perusing the affidavit, the court sought to know from the state as to how the ACR score of 2012-13 could be upgraded almost ten years later and whether there was any provision in the law that permitted Pandey to apply for upgradation of his ACR score. The bench also asked the AG to furnish the records of the RB meetings wherein Pandey’s ACR score had been upgraded, as the November 8 meeting was held on the same day when the CS wrote to the UPSC on behalf of the state asking it to reconvene the Empanelment Committee meeting.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Navroz Seervai for Pandey started arguments against the petition which seeks to remove him from the post of acting DGP to which he was appointed on April 9, 2021, and is expected to continue on Thursday. Seervai submitted that upgradation of his clients ACR score of 2012-13 was necessary since there was a gross and palpable error that his client had suffered and it needed to be rectified, hence the upgradation was justified.