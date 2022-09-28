Arrested for taking bribe, controversial cop Anand Bhoir reinstated in force

Mumbai: Controversial police inspector Anand Bhoir has rejoined the Mumbai police force after the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) ruled in his favour earlier in July. Bhoir, who was suspended and later dismissed from services for allegedly accepting ₹22 lakh from the owner of a liquor shop in South Mumbai was reinstated twice, but the orders were withdrawn after opposition from the Mumbai police top brass.

47-year-old Bhoir was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on January 1, 2019. Bhoir had raided a godown in Andheri and seized illegally imported liquor bottles worth ₹16.5 lakh and later demanded money from the complainant to not drag his name in the investigation.

The complainant had, however, approached the ACB after which Bhoir was trapped while accepting the alleged bribe amount. He was then suspended and later dismissed from service after he was found guilty in a departmental enquiry.

Bhoir, who was once applauded by the then Mumbai police commissioner Arup Patnaik in 2011 for his skilful investigation in the kidnapping case of a six-year-old boy from Kandivali, has now joined the East Control room of the Mumbai police, said a police officer.

According to the official, the tribunal while ruling in his favour had observed that no new evidence was found against Bhoir, but his reinstatement order was set aside. The officer was not given a chance to present his side and his reinstatement was set aside by the government under section 27 B of the Maharashtra Police Act without hearing him.

Earlier in 2019, Bhoir’s dismissal order was stayed by then minister of state Ranjit Patil under the BJP-Sena government. Sanjay Barve the then police commissioner had objected to it and the order of reinstatement was kept on hold.

Similarly, during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government Bhoir was reinstated in May 2021, but following an inquiry, he was again dismissed in November last year.

“After all this, Bhoir approached MAT which ruled in his favour though the Mumbai Police had decided to seek legal opinion from the law and judiciary department, they never wrote in time following which Bhoir was reinstated,” said the police officer.

Bhoir a 2005-batch state police service officer has earlier served at the Andheri police where he had solved more than 300 criminal cases during his three-year tenure and while working with the Mira Road police had also solved a sensational kidnapping case.

In 2013, he sparked a controversy by posing with his service revolver on social media. Bhoir earned a reputation as a flamboyant cop and his social media profile earlier boasted of his stylish pictures and posts about several operations.

The ACB sources who arrested him claimed that several policemen addressed him as ‘Naya-Nayak’, a nickname for its similarity with famous encounter specialist, Daya Nayak, on whose life the Bollywood film “Ab Tak Chhappan” was largely based.