Aruna Shanbaug’s death anniversary: Activists demand better working conditions
Mumbai On the sixth death anniversary of Aruna Shanbaug, a nurse who was in a state of comatose for 42 years after being raped and strangled by a ward boy at the KEM Hospital, activists came together to demand better working conditions for female healthcare workers.
Years after the assault on Shanbaug in 1973, that left her in a vegetative state, not much has changed in terms of safety and security for nurses and other female healthcare workers in urban as well as rural parts of the country, activists said, in an online event on Wednesday organised by the Innovative Alliance for Public Health (IAPH), a group working to strengthen nursing services.
“Even today, one may not feel very safe while walking through the KEM Hospital corridors. There is also little thought given to the locations of the changing rooms for nurses and doctors. They have also not given much thought to the security of nurses and healthcare workers when they access these rooms,” said Dr Swati Rane, vice president of Clinical Nursing Research Society, Mumbai.
“Access to the bathrooms is another major issue. Living conditions in the nursing hostels are worse than in store rooms with leaking pipes and rodent infestations. It is time for the nurses to stand up and demand their security and safety,” she said.
IAPH members said that people often connect Shanbaug’s case with the euthanasia debate, but her case is much more about violence at the workplace.
“These hospitals are massive structures, often like a maze. Many of the areas are poorly lit and many parts of these structures are very unsafe for women,” said Dr Maya John, assistant professor at the Delhi University, who is also associated with the United Nurses of India.
“Public hospitals are also places of a lot of content and friction because of the huge footfall of patients and shortage of nurses and other staff. Workplace violence is therefore rampant in many forms in hospitals,” she said.
Shanbaug was changing in a dingy basement of the hospital building when she was sexually assaulted. “Such incidents underline the employer’s apathy and complicity. These conditions are created by an apathetic administration that does not value the safety of their employees,” said John, adding that very little has changed despite it being the 21st century.
“Nursing staff are overworked, underpaid and cases of workplace violence are rampant. We need to keep talking about these issues and shape the discourse to bring about changes,” she said.
Cyber cops identify 15 fraudulent loan apps, seek their removal from app store
Mumbai: Acting on several complaints of harassment and threats made by fraudulent loan recovery agents to customers, including the one where a 38-year-old-man from Kurar, who fell prey to the scam and died by suicide, the Maharashtra cyber police has written to Google Play Store to remove 15 loan apps. Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Shintre, Maharashtra Cyber added that they have also made a checklist to guide the cyber crime police stations in investigating such cases.
‘Start student polls as per universities act’, demands state student body
Mumbai: In a bid to ensure that students get a say in the decision-making process to address various issues related to them on campus, several student bodies are demanding the reintroduction of student body elections in universities across the state. A delegation of students represented by the Maharashtra Students Union approached the state minister for higher and technical education, Uday Samant with this request earlier this month.
3 fully grown trees cut down on Azam campus, institute calls it life-threatening
PUNE Three fully grown dense trees with huge branches were found chopped inside the high security Azam Campus on Monday prompting greens to raise an outcry over the issue. MCE Society president PA Inamdar, when contacted said, “The trees had grown old and it could have caused life-threatening accidents if they were not pruned.” However, the Pune Cantonment Board was unware of the incident.
46 sonography centres in Pune ordered to remain shut for incomplete and wrong documents
PUNE Under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994, the Pune Municipal Corporation has suspended licences of 46 sonography centres for periods ranging from 24 hours to eight days, depending on the severity of violation. Since January 2022 the PMC has been surveying 632 registered sonography centres. The centres have now been shut down temporarily after they were given enough time to challenge the suspension order passed by the PMC.
BMC denies request for redesign of Coastal Road-Sea Link interchange
Mumbai Demands by fisherfolk from Worli Koliwada, who since September last year have been protesting an upcoming interchange connecting the Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, were sidelined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday, which said in a statement that it will not accept the fishers' demands for a redesign.
