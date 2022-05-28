Aryan Khan case: Maha home min demands action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede
PUNE: Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Saturday demanded action against former director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zone, Sameer Wankhede, for falsely implicating Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.
Speaking at Pimpri-Chinchwad on the sidelines of a programme, Walse-Patil said, action needed to be taken against those who falsely implicate others. “If anyone is falsely implicating an innocent person, then action should be taken against them. Action should be taken against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede on the way he handled this matter,” Patil told reporters.
A special investigation team of the anti-drugs agency on Friday filed a 6,000-page chargesheet that named 14 accused, while keeping out the names of Aryan and a few others. The NCB had raided a Goa-bound luxury cruise off Mumbai’s coast in October last year, following which 20 people, including Aryan, were detained. They were arrested hours later.
“There was no truth in allegations against Aryan Khan, so his name has been removed from the chargesheet. I think the Centre has also taken cognisance of this matter,” he added.
The former NCB zonal director came under fire after the CBI gave a clean chit to Aryan, who had spent over 20 days in jail, following his arrest on October 3 last year.
Delhi BJP ‘terrified’ ahead of Rajinder Nagar bypolls: AAP
The Bharatiya Janata Party is “terrified” ahead of the upcoming bypolls to the Rajinder Nagar assembly seat, the Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Saturday, even as he informally announced Delhi's ruling party will field the party's MCD in-charge, Durgesh Pathak, to contest the June 23 election. Pathak's candidature is likely to be formally announced soon, even as the BJP and Congress are yet to announce their picks for the contest.
Mercury crawls past 40°C; IMD forecasts further rise
New Delhi: The relatively cool streak owing to the rainy spell earlier this week seems to have given way to warmer days ahead as the maximum temperature breached the 40-degree mark on Saturday after seven days. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.9C. The hottest spots were Pitampura (42.4C), Sports Complex (42.2C), Mungeshpur (42.2C), and Najafgarh (417 C). At 38.9C, the weather station at Mayur Vihar recorded the lowest temperature.
DMER directs deans to take help of nursing staff in civic hospitals, colleges
Mumbai: The directorate of medical education and research (DMER) on Saturday held a virtual meeting with deans, medical superintendents, nursing superintendents, and matrons of the state-run hospitals. The director asked deans to take the help of nurses working in civic-run hospitals and nearby nursing colleges to ensure the smooth functioning of hospitals amid the indefinite strike announced by nurses.
Delhi: In unlinked cases, 4 killed in a day; cops say 2 murders solved
New Delhi: Four people were killed and one person was injured in four unconnected firing and knifing incidents reported from four different areas in south, north and northeast Delhi within a span of 15 hours on Friday. Police said the accused in two of the cases have been arrested and raids are on to nab the others.
PMC serves notices to owners of 245 dilapidated wadas in Pune
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation has served notices to 245 dilapidated wadas (old structures) ahead of monsoon season citing it as unstable and risky to stay, officials said. PMC has divided wadas into three categories C1, C2 and C3. According to the civic officials, PMC has started razing old, dilapidated and unoccupied wadas after serving notices to its owners. PMC reports cases of accidents caused due to the falling sections of these wadas.
