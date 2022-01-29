As Covid cases go down, testing takes a plunge

Mumbai While the number of cases and the daily positivity rate has come down in the city, the number of tests conducted has also reduced significantly in the second half of this month.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that there is no specific target of tests conducted on a daily basis, but it also depends on the current trend of daily cases.

According to the BMC data, 8,46,756 tests were conducted between January 1 to 15. However, the testing went down to 5,74,986 between January 16 to 29, a fall of 32%. In this period, the daily cases went up from 7,000 to 20,000 cases around January 10. Meanwhile, by January 29, the daily cases came down to around 1,500.

According to BMC officials, the number of tests went down due to the overall cases reducing. HT had reported on Friday that the sale of home test kits has also gone down.

On whether there is any minimum daily testing target set by the BMC, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “There is no target assigned for testing. It is a demand-driven issue.”

On Saturday, the city reported 1,411 cases and 11 deaths, taking the tally to 10,43,552 and the toll to 16,602. In the last month, over 2,55,000 cases have been reported in the city, which is over 25% of the total Covid tally in the city.

The city’s recovery rate is 96% with 1,012,024 recoveries and the mortality rate is 1.59%. There are 12,187 active cases in the city and 39 Omicron cases were reported on Saturday, and the total toll remains at 1,054. Further, the hospitalisation rate in the city has come down from 21% (20 days ago) to 6.5% on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the BMC has said in the next 10 days, cases will go below 1,000 on a daily basis as the third wave subsides. Owing to the downfall, several relaxations in the timing of garden and playgrounds in the city is expected, however, timings of restaurants and bars will remain the same for at least now.