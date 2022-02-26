As third wave ebbs, Maharashtra to relax Covid-19 curbs

Mumbai: With Covid-19 cases showing a downward trend, the state government may relax the containment curbs with a notification likely to be issued next week. However, the state may take a nuanced approach by not withdrawing all restrictions, and instead opt for a partial withdrawal.

On Friday, the Union Home Ministry asked states to consider relaxing Covid curbs for social, sports, entertainment, academic and religious events as well as night curfew hours considering the decline in cases. There are chances that while announcing relaxations for the state, individual districts and municipal bodies may be given the authority to take decisions to clamp any restrictions based on the patient load and positivity rate.

A meeting of the state disaster management committee was chaired by Debashish Chakrabarty, chief secretary, where officials from the state public health department made a presentation on the case trajectory, positivity rate, and trend analysis.

Friday also saw the Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra plunge to three-digit figures at 973, compared to a higher 1,182 on Thursday. This is the second time since the onset of the third wave that less than 1,000 patients have been reported in a 24-hour period. The last time this happened was on Monday, when the tally was 806. The state also saw 12 deaths due to the Coronavirus, compared to a marginally steeper 19 on the previous day. However, testing also declined to 84,203 from 90,633. Pune accounted for the highest number of cases (206), followed by Mumbai city (128) and Pune rural (76).

“We might see a few relaxations; however, the withdrawal of curbs may not be done in toto… however, the final decision will be taken after a meeting between chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the chief secretary,” said a senior state government official.

Chakrabarty confirmed to HT that the meeting had been held, with the notification for relaxing the restrictions likely to be issued on Monday or during the course of next week. “The meeting and discussion were held in the backdrop of the Government of India’s letter, the local situation and vaccination status in the districts,” he added.

Friday also saw 62 patients infected with the Omicron strain being reported in the state and 60 of them are from Pune city and two from Pune rural. So far, a total of 4,629 patients infected with Omicron have been reported in Maharashtra and of these, 4,456 have been discharged after testing negative in a RT-PCR test. While 9,382 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, the results for 1,049 samples are awaited.

Four jumbo Covid facilities to be dismantled: BMC order

The civic body on Friday issued an order to dismantle four jumbo Covid-19 facilities located at Dahisar, Goregaon, Kanjurmarg and Mulund. Three jumbo facilities at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Byculla (Richardson and Cruddas) and Worli (NSCI) will be retained along with the Seven Hills Hospital in Marol, which will continue to function as an exclusive Covid centre. The jumbo facility in Malad will be kept on standby, according to the order.

“The discussion to shut down some of the jumbo centres was ongoing for the past several days. The final order was sent out to the respective deans on Friday and the work for dismantling the structures will begin immediately,” said a civic official. “We have decided to retain the jumbo centre in Malad as standby. It will be activated only if the need arises,” he added.

The jumbo facilities built at Malad and Kanjurmarg were the most recent addition. Another such facility was coming up in Somaiya Grounds at Sion but it was not yet handed over to the civic body.