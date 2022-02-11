As third wave recedes, vaccination rate too dips in Maharashtra

As the third wave of Covid-19 started to ebb in Maharashtra, the vaccination rate too has dropped over the past three weeks. The daily average of the doses, which was 6,24,642 in December and 469,739 in January, has come down to 3,01,846 in the first eight days of this month. The state has 9.90 million beneficiaries who are yet to get their first dose, while 13.43 million are due for their second shot.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 6,248 new cases, taking the total tally to 7,829,633. As many as 45 deaths pushed the toll to 1,43,292. Mumbai recorded 429 fresh cases and two deaths, taking the tally to 1,052,128 and the toll to 16,678. The daily positivity rate in the State was 4.63%.

The state added 121 new Omicron cases, taking the total to 3,455. Of them, 2,191 patients have been discharged so far.

Maharashtra has more than 95.15 million beneficiaries, including over 5.5 million in the 15-17 age group. Of them, more than 10% are yet to go for their first dose, while the percentage of the fully vaccinated is over 66 (62.84 million). About 91.16% eligible beneficiaries above 18 years have taken their first shot, while the percentage of vaccination with the first dose in the 15-17 age group is 54.95, as on February 8.

The rate of vaccination has dipped in the last three weeks and has been hovering around three lakh doses daily. Officials from the health department attribute it to the drop in Covid-19 cases, lowered severity of infection, and misconceptions among beneficiaries. The officials are also wary that the remaining lot of unvaccinated is unlikely to respond to their efforts and come forward for the doses.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health services, Pune Division, said the severity and number of cases is always proportional to the intake of doses. “There was a good response to the inoculation last April and May when the second wave had struck. The third wave shows that the severity of the virus has receded and hence, the fear among the people has reduced. The hesitancy among beneficiaries of the second dose is more than that among the beneficiaries of the first shot. If the infection is not severe it is as good as having vaccinated. Besides, misconceptions, religious beliefs, and technical reasons affect the drive.”

Dr Deshmukh said the state machinery has been doing its best to improve the response by taking the vaccination centres close to people and trying to reach out to migrants, farmers etc.

“The remaining lot of about 10% beneficiaries is adamant over the vaccination and they are unlikely to be convinced. The improvement in the percentage seems to be difficult now,” another health department official said.

The daily caseload dropped below 10,000 this week from above 40,000 during the peak of the third wave between the second and third week of January.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, former president of Indian Medical Association’s Maharashtra unit, said more awareness is necessary to improve the immunisation. “The people willing to take the vaccine have already got their doses. The remaining lot is the one which has decided to not go for it for various reasons, including misconceptions, and complacence because of the drop in cases. They need to be made aware that the new variant may not be as mild as Omicron and in that case being fully vaccinated is important. It will also help the county attain herd immunity by inoculating 70% population.”

He said like the United Kingdom, India should begin the inoculation of those below 15 years.

