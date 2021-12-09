Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ashish Shelar moves HC, seeks to quash FIR filed by mayor

Asish Shelar’s petition in the HC states that the FIR is blatantly false, vexatious, frivolous, concocted
Ashish Shelar claimed that the FIR is nothing but a result of brainstorming and imagination of the ruling party. (HT File)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 09:21 PM IST
ByK A Y Dodhiya

Mumbai A day after the Marine Drive police station registered an offence against BJP MLA Ashish Shelar after mayor Kishori Pednekar filed a complaint against him, Shelar on Thursday filed a petition in the Bombay high court (HC), seeking to quash the FIR.

Shelar’s petition states that the FIR is blatantly false, vexatious, frivolous, concocted and a product of abuse of process of law. Shelar further stated that as the Maharashtra State Women’s Rights Commission had issued a letter to the police authorities to inquire and submit a report on the alleged objectionable remarks by him, he had addressed a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner apprising him of the incident. Despite his letter, the FIR was filed.

“The present FIR is nothing but a result of brainstorming and imagination of the ruling party, who are falsely implicating the petitioner in the present crime,” says the petition.

In her complaint to the Marine Drive police, Pednekar alleged that Shelar had made derogatory remarks about her in the context of the cylinder blast at BDD Chawl on November 30, which resulted in the death of a man, an infant and two others.

RELATED STORIES

Post the tragedy, Shelar, while addressing a press conference on December 4, slammed the mayor for visiting the site nearly 72 hours after the incident. Shelar allegedly remarked, “Where were you (the mayor) sleeping for these many hours?”

In her letter to state home minister Dilip Walse Patil, she wrote, “The mayor of Mumbai is the first citizen and it is a very important post. The term used to describe me as a woman mayor is objectionable.” The letter stated that Shelar’s remark insulted not only Pednekar, but other women as well.

The petition has been filed by advocate Rizwan Merchant and is expected to come up for hearing in due course before a division bench of the HC.

