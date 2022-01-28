Ashok Chavan leaves cabinet meet after getting Covid-19 positive report

Mumbai Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan left the state cabinet meeting, minutes after it commenced on Thursday, as his RT-PCR report came positive.

Chavan, who heads the public works department, was present in the meeting at Mantralaya for around 10 minutes, those in the know said. Before that, he even attended a meeting of top state Congress leaders to discuss the party’s strategy for the civic polls.

A senior Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi minister said the Congress minister had cough and cold and therefore had taken a rapid antigen test on Thursday afternoon, which was negative. The other swab was sent for the RT-PCR test.

“He was present in the cabinet meeting when he was informed that his test was positive. He immediately left the meeting... Obviously, there was some unease among others who were present,” said a minister who did not wish to be named. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was chairing the meeting via videoconferencing.

Chavan later tweeted about his Covid-19 test result and urged those who came in contact with him to be “careful”.

The minister, who is said to have mild symptoms, is in home isolation for seven days. Chavan had recently participated in public events in his hometown Nanded. Following his test results, his visit to Goa was cancelled, where he was slated to campaign for the assembly election.

Despite attempts, Chavan did not respond to calls from HT.

This is the second time the former chief minister was infected by Covid-19.