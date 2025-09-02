Assets worth 2.36 cr of narcotics syndicate’s kingpin frozen

MUMBAI: Assets worth ₹2.36 crore belonging to an alleged kingpin of a narcotics trafficking syndicate have recently been frozen by the Competent Authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators - Forfeiture of Property (SAFEMA) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Acts. (Shutterstock)

Among the assets that were frozen on August 28, 2025, movable assets included three bank account funds and a multi-utility vehicle, while immovable assets included a land parcel in Haveli taluka, Pune. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had earlier attached these assets after seizing the consignment last year, an NCB official said.

Based on specific intelligence, the Mumbai unit of the NCB had seized 111kg of ganja at Parthadi Road in Ahiylanagar. Five accused persons, including the kingpin, were arrested on 23 June 2024. They were allegedly illegally trafficking the seized consignment after buying it from the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border. While it was bound for sale in Pune, the agency intercepted it.

“The office of the Competent Authority and Administrator under the SAFEMA and NDPS Acts has confirmed the orders of the attachment issued by NCB, Mumbai, concerning the movable and immovable properties worth ₹2.36 crores of the kingpin who was found involved in the smuggling of cannabis,” an official said.