Assistant manager of insurance company duped of 2.73 lakh in job scam

Mumbai: A 41-year-old assistant manager with a private insurance company was duped of ₹2.73 lakh by a fraudster who posed as an executive working with a leading recruitment platform promising him a job in a multinational bank.

The complainant, Sunil Kadam, a resident of Virar west, informed the police that he got a call from two men --- Rajeev Dubey and Abhishek Gupta -- informing him that they worked at a leading job portal where he had uploaded his resume for the post of manager.

They told him that there were vacancies in three financial service providers for the post of manager, and offered to forward his resume to the three companies on receiving payment of ₹5,000 as processing charges. They also said that he will also have to pay an additional joining fee of ₹5,000 once he is selected by any of the new recruiters.

After the complainant agreed to pay the fees and sent his preferences along with documents to the two, he got an email from the job portal that his virtual interview was lined up with a bank on April 26. The complainant also got a call from another person who claimed to be the executive of the hiring bank and took details from him about his past work profile.

Later Kadam was informed that he was selected by the bank. He was subsequently asked to pay ₹5,000 as processing fees, ₹14,600 for profile verification, and ₹28,400 for medical check-ups.

Under various other pretexts, they asked him to deposit sums like ₹29,700, ₹75,000, 48,000, ₹48,000 and ₹25,000 and the complainant eventually ended up paying ₹2,73,700 to the conmen.

Kadam approached the Tardeo police station and reported the fraud after the fraudsters started avoiding his calls. Acting on his complaint, the police have registered a cheating case against unknown persons and have asked for technical help from the local cyber police to trace the accused.