Assistant manager of insurance company duped of ₹2.73 lakh in job scam
Mumbai: A 41-year-old assistant manager with a private insurance company was duped of ₹2.73 lakh by a fraudster who posed as an executive working with a leading recruitment platform promising him a job in a multinational bank.
The complainant, Sunil Kadam, a resident of Virar west, informed the police that he got a call from two men --- Rajeev Dubey and Abhishek Gupta -- informing him that they worked at a leading job portal where he had uploaded his resume for the post of manager.
They told him that there were vacancies in three financial service providers for the post of manager, and offered to forward his resume to the three companies on receiving payment of ₹5,000 as processing charges. They also said that he will also have to pay an additional joining fee of ₹5,000 once he is selected by any of the new recruiters.
After the complainant agreed to pay the fees and sent his preferences along with documents to the two, he got an email from the job portal that his virtual interview was lined up with a bank on April 26. The complainant also got a call from another person who claimed to be the executive of the hiring bank and took details from him about his past work profile.
Later Kadam was informed that he was selected by the bank. He was subsequently asked to pay ₹5,000 as processing fees, ₹14,600 for profile verification, and ₹28,400 for medical check-ups.
Under various other pretexts, they asked him to deposit sums like ₹29,700, ₹75,000, 48,000, ₹48,000 and ₹25,000 and the complainant eventually ended up paying ₹2,73,700 to the conmen.
Kadam approached the Tardeo police station and reported the fraud after the fraudsters started avoiding his calls. Acting on his complaint, the police have registered a cheating case against unknown persons and have asked for technical help from the local cyber police to trace the accused.
-
HC steps in to help two orphan girls appear for NEET 2022
Mumbai: The Bombay high court last week directed the state government to issue an orphan certificate to two girls residing in a home for orphans within two weeks so that they could apply for the NEET 2022. Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud submitted that if the certificate was not issued the students would lose out on the chance to appear for NEET 2022, which will be held on July 17, 2022.
-
Police cracks murder case after spotting blood on accused’s nail
Mumbai: The police on Wednesday cracked a murder case with the help of a blood drop in the nail of the accused, who was the estranged husband of the victim. A resident of Ghatkopar West, 18, Rohit Ravidas, rushed Yadav to the Rajawadi Hospital. The police subsequently registered a case under 302 for (murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Ajay Kumar Mishra is new Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh
The state government on Tuesday appointed Ajay Kumar Mishra as Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh. In a cabinet decision, the state government approved Mishra's appointment as the new Advocate General of the state. Mishra has a long standing legal career. He started his legal profession in 1981 from Allahabad high court. Mishra has been practising in Supreme Court since 2004. Mishra's permanent residence is in Allahabad. However, he belongs to Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh.
-
Court grants interim bail to Sapna Chaudhary
The court of additional chief judicial magistrate on Tuesday granted interim bail to famous dancer Sapna Chaudhary on two sureties of ₹20,000 each, with directives to surrender before the court on May 25 in a case related with forgery. The court had taken cognizance of all applications. The court had also rejected discharge application of Chaudhary on September 4, 2021. Now, charges are to be framed against Chaudhary and others.
-
UP to have Metro rail network in 12 cities
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh will soon have a Metro rail network in 12 cities. After the successful run of metro rail in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Kanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government is focussing on expanding the services to Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly, Jhansi and Prayagraj while the project is nearing completion in Agra. To realise the above objectives, the detailed project reports (DPRs) for Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi and Meerut are in their final stages.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics