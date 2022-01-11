At 11,647, Mumbai reports fourth straight day dip in Covid cases, positivity falls to 18.75%

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 11,647 fresh Covis-19 cases, a drop of 2,001 from the previous day, taking the tally to 9,39,867, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Two patients succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours. This was the fourth day in a row when the city witnessed a dip in its daily Covid-19 count.

According to a BMC bulletin, with new additions, the Covid-19 tally jumped to 9,39,867, while the death toll climbed to 16,413. The metropolis reported 2,001 fewer cases than Monday despite 2,855 more Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

A day before, Mumbai had reported 13,648 Covid-19 cases on the back of 59,342 tests, and also five fatalities. The coronavirus positivity rate in the financial capital also dipped to 18.75 per cent from over 23 per cent a day ago.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra saw a surge of 34,424 fresh cases, with the cumulative infections reaching 6,987,938. With 22 more deaths, the total fatalities climbed to 141,669.

At least 18,967 people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 66,21,070.

Maharashtra reported 34 new cases of Omicron variant, taking the total tally to 1,281. Out of these 499 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 25 were from Pune city, six from Pune rural, two from Solapur, and one from Panvel.