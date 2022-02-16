Covid-19: Maharashtra's daily tally slightly up with 2,748 cases; Mumbai logs zero deaths for 2nd straight day

Maharashtra's single-day Covid-19 cases saw a marginal rise on Wednesday with 2,748 infections, according to the state health bulletin data. It's capital Mumbai too witnessed a rise in daily cases after 255 people tested positive for the virus as opposed to 235 on Tuesday. With this, the cumulative caseload of the western state has touched 78,50,494, the health bulletin data revealed.

Fresh recoveries also tumbled in the last 24 hours, with as many as 5,806 patients recuperating from Covid-19, down from 8,695 on Tuesday. The situation was the same in Mumbai too with the numbers dropping to 439 on Wednesday from 446 on the preceding day, according to data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The total number of recovered cases in the state has now reached 76,75,578, of which, Mumbai accounts for 10,33,071.

New fatalities, which witnessed a sharp jump on Tuesday, maintained the rising trend on Wednesday too after 41 patients succumbed to the virus. On Tuesday, as many as 35 people lost their lives to coronavirus, up from 12 the day before. Fresh deaths in the last 24 hours have taken Maharashtra's death toll to 1,43,492.

Mumbai, however, showed improvement after logging zero deaths for second straight day, thereby maintaining its death toll at 16,685, the BMC data showed.

The state's Omicron case count also saw an addition of fresh cases after 111 people were found affected with the new ‘variant of concern’. Of them, 21 were confirmed from Ahmednagar, 19 from Navi Mumbai, 15 each from Jalna and Yavatmal, 10 from Aurangabad, nine each from Nagpur and Mumbai, six from Thane, three each from Mira Bhayander and Satara and one from Latur. The Omicron tally of Maharashtra currently stands at 4,456 (after the new additions), of which, a total of 3,334 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test report.