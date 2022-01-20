At 38:1, Thane education department dealing with excess Pupil Teacher Ratio

The Thane education department is dealing with an excess Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) at 38:1 whereas as per the Right to Education norms, the pupil teacher ratio in Maharashtra is at 27:1.

Thane city, overall, has 10,074 teachers for 3.7 lakh students. Some classrooms have a strength of more than 65 and are managed by a single teacher. According to teachers, this adverse PTR has also had an impact in managing online sessions during the pandemic.

“In urban pockets of the State, often such a skewed ratio exists. With a huge chunk of the population residing in a cramped space, the number of schools will not be enough. This often leads to more students for every teacher depending on the type of residential neighbourhood. Civic schools in areas that are densely populated and have slums will have more students while private schools in high rises will have lower,” said Alankar Warghade, teacher and educationalist, Thane.

As per Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) in civic schools within Maharashtra, the PTR is at 22:1 and for aided or private schools, it stands at 27:1 in the primary section and 21:1 in the secondary section. As per Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) data, civic schools in the city have 32:1 PTR and private aided and unaided schools have more 69:1 PTR.

“In civic schools, we have only a few schools where the number of students exceeds but overall, we have the necessary number of teachers based on the number of students in the classroom. Moreover, the principal also takes classes in civic schools with a high student population,” said Rajesh Kankal, Education officer, TMC.

Meanwhile, principals in private schools complain that it often becomes difficult to appoint teachers. “Nowadays, there are very few who have proper training and want to pursue teaching. With so many career options available, we find it difficult to appoint experienced teachers in schools,” said a teacher on the condition of anonymity.

