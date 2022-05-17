At least 4 detained on suspicion of killing buffaloes in Bhiwandi

The Bhiwandi Nizampura police have detained a few suspects in the killing of seven buffaloes and injuring 15 others at a cattle shed in Bhiwandi on Saturday. The accused allegedly slit the throats of the buffaloes and cut the veins of their legs.

The police claimed that the act was committed out of some personal enmity with the owner of the cattle shed.

Nizampura police station officials have detained four to five people in search of the accused. Senior police inspector S Pawar said, “We have been investigating the matter since yesterday. We have detained a few suspects and the accused will be arrested soon.”

The incident occurred in Bunder Mohalla on Saturday night. The owner of the shed, Arham Momin, saw them lying in a pool of blood. Momin said, “It was really shocking when we saw our buffaloes in a pool of blood. If the person had any grudges against us, then he should have confronted us. Why harm the poor animals. Our seven buffaloes have died. We have given names of some people whom we suspect.”