ATS arrest two with 5.17 crore of heroin and 2.6 lakh cash

Mumbai: In a joint operation conducted on Saturday by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Pelhare village and Vasai, two Haridwar residents were caught with 1.7 kilograms of heroin worth ₹5.17 crore in the international market and ₹2.6 lakh cash.

The arrested accused, identified as Mohammad Akhtar (46), Chhota Mohammad Nasir (40) were produced in the court and remanded into ATS custody till February 15.

According to the ATS officer, two teams, one each from Juhu unit and Thane unit of the ATS carried out the joint operation as per a tip-off. During the search, they also found two mobile phones and other incriminating materials used for selling narcotics.

During the interrogation it was found that one of the accused’s associates had supplied the seized contraband. Accused’s modus operandi was to supply the drug via a secret chamber created in new shoe pairs.

Two arrested persons along with their third associate, who is also named as a wanted accused in the case, were operating from a rented apartment in Pelhare village, Vasai, from where they were further supplying the narcotics drug to the traffickers in Mumbai, said additional director general Vineet Agarwal of the ATS.

The police are scrutinising the call data records of the accused to find out other drug peddlers who are part of the syndicate, said an ATS officer.