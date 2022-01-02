ATS files new extortion case against Suresh Pujari

Mumbai The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which has registered a fresh extortion case against gangster Suresh Pujari, is also probing the terror angles in the case.

A senior officer on condition of anonymity said, “Pujari is in police custody till January 11, 2022, and agency has been probing whether extortion money was used directly or indirectly to support any terror organisation”.

The fresh extortion case was registered recently after a Mumbai-based businessman approached a senior ATS officer claiming that the gangster had called him in October 2021, and allegedly demanded ₹10 lakh. He was arrested and Vikhroli unit of the ATS produced him in the court and he was remanded in the police custody till January 11 for further probe, said the ATS officer.

A senior crime branch officer, who has investigated several cases registered against Suresh Pujari in Mumbai said, “As per the investigation and information gathered, Pujari was only involved in extortion and we never found any links with any terror groups.”

Pujari was extradited from the Philippines in October and arrested by ATS on his arrival in New Delhi on December 15, and brought him to Mumbai. Initially, he was arrested in an extortion case registered against him in Mahatma Phule Police station in Kalyan, which was transferred to ATS Thane unit for investigation. Two international SIM cards were recovered from Suresh Pujari at the time of his arrest on December 15.

Pujari already has several extortion cases registered against him in Mumbai and six are MCOCA cases, in addition to multiple extortion and firing cases in Thane and Navi Mumbai, a senior officer said. “He was on the run for 14 years.” In 2015, Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against him.

Early in his criminal career, Pujari was associated with underworld don Chhota Rajan and later with the Ravi Pujari gang, but later formed his own gang in 2011. Both Suresh Pujari and gangster Ravi Pujari stayed in touch and helped each other, a crime branch officer said.

The officer added, “Pujari frequently used aliases such as Suresh Puri and Satish Pai. He came to India in 2013, but left the country in three days on a fake passport.”