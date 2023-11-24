Attendance bot to track students in govt schools from Dec 1

Mumbai: In order to enhance transparency and efficiency, government schools in Maharashtra are set to implement an online attendance registration system named the “attendance bot.” This initiative, to commence on December 1, mandated by the Maharashtra Prathamik Shikshan Parishad (MPSP), aligns with the broader Maharashtra Shikshan Samruddhi Kendra (MSSK) project—a technology-driven model designed to centralise data from government, aided, and civic-run schools across the state. HT Image

The online attendance system will cover students from classes 1 to 10. Drawing inspiration from the successful Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) in Gujarat, the new system requires teachers to download a specific mobile application for seamless entry of attendance data. In the first phase, 1600 schools across Mumbai will also be a part of the new attendance system.

Pramodkumar Dange, the state project director of MPSP, said, “This new centre will be like a one-window system to keep a watch on overall as well as district, region-wise status of learning outcomes from schools and keeping track of various services provided to students by the government through schools.”

While acknowledging that online attendance is just one component, Dange highlighted the potential for future expansions. The system aims to serve as a comprehensive platform, offering a live dashboard accessible to teachers, parents, and education department officials, providing real-time updates on attendance and academic records.

Some schools have however expressed reservations. Mahendra Ganpule, spokesperson for the Maharashtra School Principals Association, pointed out existing attendance recording methods in schools. “There is a regular attendance register where teachers take manual attendance of students. Additionally, for classes 1 to 8, where midday meals are provided by the government, there is a different tech-based system where schools have to update attendance for the government to keep track of the number of beneficiaries. Now this will be a controlled third process.”

The control room of this system is being set up in Pune. School education minister Deepak Kesarkar said the department also plans to hold weekly or fortnightly online baseline examinations through this control room.