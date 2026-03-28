NAVI MUMBAI: A 56-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed after his vehicle was crushed between two trailers at a signal in Nhava Sheva on Thursday evening. Auto driver crushed to death between two trailers in Nhava Sheva

The victim, Kisan Sukir Thakur from Uran, was waiting at the Pre Gate signal around 6.15pm when a trailer rammed into his rickshaw from behind, pushing it into another heavy vehicle ahead.

“The impact caused the rickshaw to get sandwiched between two heavy vehicles, leading to fatal injuries to the driver,” an officer from Nhava Sheva police station said. Thakur was rushed for medical assistance but succumbed to his injuries.

The accused driver reportedly fled the scene and is currently being traced, police said. A case has been registered against the trailer driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving.

In a separate incident, a 20-year-old man allegedly drowned in the Bhogavati river in Raigad’s Pen taluka while attempting to retrieve a plastic ball on Thursday.

The deceased, Wasim Rehmat Ali Mansuri, had entered the river near Pimpaldoh while playing with friends when the ball was swept away by the current. However, he allegedly misjudged the depth and drowned. A search operation was launched, and his body was recovered on Friday morning.