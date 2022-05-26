Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Auto driver who killed his paramour traced via cell phone IMEI number

Kolkhekar used to ride the rickshaw, owned by the deceased, a mother of two girls. According to cops, Garude and the accused had developed a relationship after she lost her husband last year to Covid-19
StockPicThe arrest was made within 24 hours of the body being found in an under-construction building of Adai Village in Panvel.
Updated on May 26, 2022 06:33 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar

Navi Mumbai: Following the arrest of a 25-year-old auto-rickshaw driver Jayant Suresh Kolkhekar on Tuesday night from Panvel for allegedly killing a 33-year-old woman Reshma Sachin Garude, the probe revealed that the accused had purchased a sim card in the name of the deceased to avoid getting caught. The phone, however, led the police to him.

Kolkhekar used to ride the rickshaw, owned by the deceased, a mother of two girls. According to cops, Garude and the accused had developed a relationship after she lost her husband last year to Covid-19.

“The accused was very confident that he would never get caught. We found the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number of the phone in which the sim was being used. Later, when we searched his house, we found the box of the phone with the same IMEI number,” shared senior police inspector Giridhar Gore from unit II of the crime branch.

The arrest was made within 24 hours of the body being found in an under-construction building of Adai Village in Panvel.

Cops said that Garude wanted to get married to Kolkhekar but he wanted to get rid of her and planned to kill her. On Sunday night, Garude called Kolkhekar to meet her in the under-construction building area, wherein he killed her. On Monday morning, her relatives filed a missing person’s complaint and on the same night, the body was found in the building. The accused is in the custody of Khandeshwar police till June 1.

