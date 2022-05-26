Auto driver who killed his paramour traced via cell phone IMEI number
Navi Mumbai: Following the arrest of a 25-year-old auto-rickshaw driver Jayant Suresh Kolkhekar on Tuesday night from Panvel for allegedly killing a 33-year-old woman Reshma Sachin Garude, the probe revealed that the accused had purchased a sim card in the name of the deceased to avoid getting caught. The phone, however, led the police to him.
Kolkhekar used to ride the rickshaw, owned by the deceased, a mother of two girls. According to cops, Garude and the accused had developed a relationship after she lost her husband last year to Covid-19.
“The accused was very confident that he would never get caught. We found the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number of the phone in which the sim was being used. Later, when we searched his house, we found the box of the phone with the same IMEI number,” shared senior police inspector Giridhar Gore from unit II of the crime branch.
The arrest was made within 24 hours of the body being found in an under-construction building of Adai Village in Panvel.
Cops said that Garude wanted to get married to Kolkhekar but he wanted to get rid of her and planned to kill her. On Sunday night, Garude called Kolkhekar to meet her in the under-construction building area, wherein he killed her. On Monday morning, her relatives filed a missing person’s complaint and on the same night, the body was found in the building. The accused is in the custody of Khandeshwar police till June 1.
Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after gangster’s video on social media
Faridkot Modern Jail superintendent Joginder Pal was placed under suspension on Thursday, a day after a clip of Canada-based gangster Sukha Duneke's aide making a video call from the jail was widely shared on social media. Also read: Navjot Sidhu assigned role of clerk in Patiala jail On Wednesday, the police had booked accused Karan Sharma, who is lodged in Faridkot jail, under the Prisons Act after a mobile phone was recovered from him.
Body found on railway tracks in Ludhiana: 3 held for murder
Eight days after the body of a 35-year-old man was found on the railway tracks near Jassian village, three men were arrested for Harwinder's murder on Thursday. Two of the suspects, identified as Sohan Kumar alias Baba and Akhilesh Pratap Singh alias Shubham alias Murda, were arrested by the CIA staff while Deepak alias Kayua was arrested by the Government Railway Police, Ludhiana. The family of the deceased was also called for identification.
Taste of Life: When horse sense guided hygiene of British troops in India
Sir William James Moore came to Poona sometime in 1846. He headed the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and was the personal physician to the Queen and the Viceroy of India. He was entrusted by the government to produce a manual that would lay down the principle of sanitation and hygiene for the British troops in India. The troops stationed there were considered the healthiest. But Moore thought that they were overfed.
Rajasthan approves 12 pink sandstone mines, to ensure supply for Ram Mandir
The Rajasthan government has granted environmental approval to 12 mines in Bansi Paharpur area in Bharatpur district from where pink sandstone is being supplied for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, officials said. According to officials, the state's mines department had e-auctioned 41 mining plots in Banshi Paharpur area in November-December 2021. The state mines department started preparing mining blocks in Banshi Paharpur and started preparations for their auction.
'Excellent meet with youngest-ever Punjab CM': British High Commissioner on Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday met British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis at Ellis' residence in Chandigarh to discuss on partnerships with the UK government in various sectors. The chief minister even flagged the need for direct flight between Punjab and UK. Punjab and the United Kingdom have agreed for further tie ups in agriculture, information technology, food processing, higher education, sports, public transport (electric buses) and biomass sectors.
