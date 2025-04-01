Auto rickshaw driver ends life due to moneylender’s harassment in Mohane

THANE: A 28-year-old auto rickshaw driver from Mohane died by suicide at his home on Monday, leaving behind a note that blamed money lenders for harassment. His family staged a protest outside the Khadakpada Police Station and Kalyan Government Hospital, refusing to accept his dead body until the accused moneylenders are immediately arrested. (Shutterstock)

“We will not take his body until those responsible are arrested,” a relative of the deceased said. In his suicide note, he mentioned severe pressure from lenders who reportedly charged 20-30% monthly interest, which went up after certain period, and accused his moneylenders of unethical and inhumane treatment.

Police said he had borrowed money a huge sum from a private moneylender to pay for a medical emergency in his family, which came with an exorbitant interest rate of interest 20-30% per month. Despite regular repayments, the high interest made it impossible for him to clear the debt. The relentless demands for repayment and threats from lenders caused him distress, the note alleged. He also pleaded in his note that his family should not be blamed for his decision. He urged authorities to take strict action against the moneylenders, who pressured him into severe mental stress.

In response to the incident, the Khadakpada Police have launched an investigation. Senior police inspector Dr Amarnath Waghmode has directed officers to conduct a thorough inquiry into all private moneylenders in the area and review their lending and collection practices.

Authorities have assured the family that strict action will be taken against those found guilty of illegal and coercive lending practices. “The police will gather information on moneylenders who exploit poor rickshaw drivers and daily wage workers by charging them exorbitant interest rates. Those responsible for the suicide will face strict legal consequences,” Waghmode said. Following his assurance, the family agreed to end their protest.