The body of an infant boy was recovered from a nullah at Antop Hill on Sunday. The police are reviewing CCTV footage from shops nearby to identify the person who left the infant there, said an officer. Baby boy found dead in nullah

A few residents of the Bangalipura area at Antop Hill found the child in a nullah in the locality and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, the officer said. A case has been registered against unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.