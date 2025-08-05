Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
Baby boy found dead in nullah

ByVinay Dalvi, Mumbai
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 06:50 am IST

A few residents of the Bangalipura area at Antop Hill found the child in a nullah in the locality and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, the police said

The body of an infant boy was recovered from a nullah at Antop Hill on Sunday. The police are reviewing CCTV footage from shops nearby to identify the person who left the infant there, said an officer.

A few residents of the Bangalipura area at Antop Hill found the child in a nullah in the locality and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, the officer said. A case has been registered against unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

