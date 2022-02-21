Backward class commission forms sub-committee, survey may begin in June

After submitting its interim report on the proportion of the other backward classes (OBCs) population in Maharashtra to the state government, the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) has commenced work on its final report—the proposed statewide socio-economic, political and caste survey.

The survey, one of its kind in a century, will reveal the accurate figures of various castes and classes and their social, economic and political status. It may catalyse a major reboot of affirmative action policies.

On Monday, the commission met at Pune and formed a sub-committee to decide on the conditions for the tender to be floated to develop the software for the enumeration exercise. This sub-committee will finalise its report before the next meeting on 17 March, said B.L. Sagar Killarikar, member of the MSCBC.

This sub-committee will decide on the time for the submission of bids to expedite the work.

The software will be used by the enumerators, who will visit door-to-door, to feed in data about the social, economic, educational and political status of the respondents into their hand-held devices. The data will be made available to the commission every evening during the month-long collection exercise.

On 4 March 2021, the Supreme Court (SC) had stayed the 27 percent political reservation for OBC candidates citing the lack of empirical data about the exact nature of their backwardness. This put the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on a sticky wicket as the OBCs stood to lose 57,000 reserved seats in local bodies. The elections to 17 municipal corporations like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik and 27 Zilla Parishads are due this year and the MVA anticipated a backlash from the OBCs.

Though the Marathas dominate Maharashtra’s politics, the OBCs, who are spread across religion, classes and castes, are considered the largest social bloc at around 53 percent of the population. Though some estimates peg their population lower; there is no scientific measurement of caste numbers in Maharashtra, with the last caste-based census having taken place in 1931 in British India.

On 19 January, the SC had directed the Maharashtra government to submit data on OBCs to the commission to examine its correctness and make recommendations on their representation in elections for the local bodies, creating hope that this quota would be restored.

The MSCBC submitted its interim report to the government on 5 February, in which it said that the OBCs form over 38 percent of Maharashtra’s population and also recommended 27 percent reservation in the local body elections.

“The questionnaire and the theoretical part (for the final report) are ready, but work on the physical infrastructure is yet to be completed,” said commission member Nilima Sarap Lakhade, adding that they had been allocated office space at Yerwada in Pune, which would be ready in around one-and-half months.

Commission member Govind Kale said that so far, the state government had released an amount of ₹89 crore to them in two tranches for expenses like office space and salaries of employees, which will be hired on contract. “Parallelly, we will develop the software (to be used for data collection and analysis)… after which enumerators will be trained in data collection. The empirical data collection program will be spread over 28 days,” he explained.

Kale added that the empirical data collection was expected to be launched around June, and the entire exercise could be completed in six months from now. However, this is incumbent on permissions and processes taking place seamlessly.

“The interim report is regarding upcoming elections and the final report will be important for future elections (from point of view of political quotas for OBCs),” said Laxman Hake, member, MSCBC. The empirical survey will take place under the supervision of the district collectors and municipal commissioners.

