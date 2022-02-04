Backward commission meets to finalise interim report

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) began the process of finalising its report to recommend the quantum of reservation to be provided to the Other Backward Class (OBCs) candidates of elections to local self-government bodies, as members held a meeting on Friday in Pune to work on a draft.

The report, which is expected to pave the way for the restoration of the political quotas for the OBCs, will be finalised on Saturday, and submitted to the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) early next week.

The state government will further submit the report to the Supreme Court (SC), which is hearing a petition on the political quotas for OBCs in local bodies like municipal corporations, municipal councils, zilla parishads and panchayat samitis.

“Today, we worked on the draft of the final report and checked the evidentiary value of the documents submitted to us by the state government. The report is expected to be finalised on Saturday,” said a member of the commission who did not wish to be named.

“The report will be handed over on Sunday or Monday to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the chief secretary and the SEC,” said another commission member who requested anonymity. He added that the report will also be submitted to the SC. The member stated that the report may mention the likely percentage of the OBCs in the population based on the data submitted by the state government and the percentage of seats to be reserved for them.

“The supporting reasoning has to stand the test of law in the SC. In the absence of a state-wide empirical survey, we have to be extra cautious about it,” the second commission member quoted above said.

On 4 March 2021, the SC had stayed a section of a state law granting 27% political reservation to OBC communities citing the lack of fresh empirical data. This put the parties of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government on a sticky wicket, as the communities stood to lose 57,000 reserved seats.

Elections to 17 municipal corporations like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik and 27 Zilla Parishads are due this year and the MVA, as well as the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fear political backlash. Though Maratha community dominates Maharashtra’s politics, the OBCs, who are spread across religion, classes and castes, are considered the largest social bloc at around 53% of the population. Some estimates peg their population lower as there is no scientific measurement of caste numbers in Maharashtra; the last caste-based census having taken place in 1931 in British India.

The state government has given the MSCBC data from secondary sources, based on which this report is being written. This includes data collected by various government departments like details of enrolment of students in schools, caste certificates issued, a sample survey of representative households conducted under the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) by the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) and a report by the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), Pune.

On 6 December 2021 the SC struck down two ordinances promulgated by the MVA government in September, which granted up to 27% political reservation to OBC candidates. The SC said that the ordinances failed to pass the triple test of reservation—the state must appoint an independent commission to collect empirical data on the nature and extent of backwardness of OBCs; the data must be used to specify the proportion of reservation required to be provisioned local body-wise according to the commission’s recommendations; and the total quantum of reservation must not exceed 50% of the seats including those reserved for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe (SC, ST) candidates.

The SC further directed that all OBC reserved seats in the upcoming local body polls—which took place in two phases on December 22 and January 18—be re-notified as general category seats.

On 19 January, the SC had directed the Maharashtra government to submit data on OBCs to the commission to examine its correctness and make recommendations on their representation in elections for the local bodies, creating hope that this quota would be restored.

The MSBCC has also proposed a comprehensive and time-bound programme to conduct a state-wide socio-economic, political and caste survey—the first of its kind in a century—to collect empirical data.