MUMBAI: The Esplanade Metropolitan Magistrate Court has rejected the bail application of Javed Azam, the younger brother of former BJP Maharashtra secretary Hyder Azam, in connection with the ₹122-crore New India Cooperative Bank embezzlement case. Bail denied to BJP leader’s brother in ₹ 122-crore New India Co-operative Bank case

Azam has been accused of receiving ₹18 crore from Hitesh Mehta, the bank’s former general manager (accounts), who allegedly siphoned off ₹122 crore from the bank’s cash reserves. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has named multiple accused in the case, which came to light during a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) audit on February 12 at the bank’s Prabhadevi headquarters.

During the audit, officials discovered the massive shortfall in the bank’s vault. Mehta, who had been associated with the bank since 1988, later confessed to RBI officers that he had been diverting funds from the Prabhadevi and Goregaon branches since the pandemic.

Azam was arrested after investigators found that he allegedly received a portion of the embezzled funds through another accused, Unnathan Arunachalam. The EOW claimed that Azam was a direct beneficiary of ₹18 crore of the siphoned amount and argued that his release could jeopardise the probe.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Rekha Thakur, while rejecting the bail plea on April 30, noted the gravity of the offence and the potential risk of the accused fleeing or tampering with evidence. “There is sufficient evidence against the accused, and the investigation is yet to be completed,” the court observed.

Azam’s lawyer contended that his client’s name was not mentioned in the original FIR and that his arrest was based solely on Arunachalam’s statement. He further argued that Mehta, the primary accused, had not implicated Azam, and dismissed the claim that Azam used embezzled funds to set up showrooms, stating the businesses were financed through legitimate bank loans.

However, the court found that there was enough material beyond the confessional statement to justify continued custody. “There is also other evidence on record but at this stage, the court cannot go into the merit of the case,” the magistrate stated.

Earlier, the same court had also denied bail to Abhimanyu Bhoan, the bank’s former CEO, who is similarly under arrest for his alleged role in the scam.