MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Thursday granted bail to two men accused of being part of a conspiracy by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to assassinate actor Salman Khan at his farmhouse in Panvel. Apart from the accused’s presence in a WhatsApp group on which the alleged conspiracy was hatched and discussed, no substantial incriminating evidence was found against them, the court noted. Bail for duo accused of plotting attack on Salman’s farmhouse

Police uncovered the conspiracy to attack Khan at his farmhouse while investigating the April 14, 2024 firing incident outside the actor’s house in Bandra. Accused Vaspi Mehmud Khan alias Vasim Chikna and Gaurav Vinod Bhatia alias Sandeep Bishnoi were arrested shortly after the firing incident, after the Panvel police received confidential information about co-accused Ajay Kashyap, who allegedly conducted a recce at the farmhouse. Kashyap was in touch with Vaspi and Gaurav, who were members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the police alleged.

During the bail hearing, Vaspi and Gaurav maintained that the allegations against them were concocted to gain media attention. Their bail applications were rejected by the sessions court earlier because of Khan’s involvement in the case and the media attention it garnered, said defence advocates Tanveer Aziz Patel and Asit Yashwant Chaware.

The lawyers maintained that the only allegation against their clients was their presence in the WhatsApp ground where the alleged conspiracy was hatched. Co-accused Deepak Gogoi, held for managing transportation for commission of the alleged crime, had already been granted bail, they said and sought relief for their clients from the court, stressing that they were neither part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, nor involved in the conspiracy.

Additional public prosecutor Geeta P Mulekar emphasised the seriousness of the crime and the alleged links between the accused duo and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Both were part of a WhatsApp group which had members from Pakistan and other countries, and they made multiple calls to coordinate the crime, Mulekar said.

After hearing both sides, the single judge bench of justice NR Borkar granted bail to the accused based on parity, noting that another co-accused, Deepak Gogoi, had been granted bail by the sessions court in 2024.

The court pointed out that there is no allegation against the duo apart from their presence in the WhatsApp group.

“Except this, no recovery of incriminating material has been found against them. Even the WhatsApp chats are vague,” the court noted. The court has restricted movement of the duo and restrained them from entering Mumbai city and its suburban districts till the conclusion of the trial.