Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
Bail for jumbo Covid centres dean accused of graft

ByKaruna Nidhi
Feb 13, 2025 07:30 AM IST

His continued incarceration was unwarranted and in violation of his fundamental rights, said the high court

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted bail to Dr Kishore Bisure, accused of misusing his position as dean of jumbo Covid centres during the pandemic to receive undue benefits, saying his continued incarceration was unwarranted and in violation of his fundamental rights.

Dr Kishore Bisure (in blue short) was arrested on July 19, 2023. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Dr Kishore Bisure (in blue short) was arrested on July 19, 2023. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

“He has been in custody for the last one year, six months and 25 days. Except for cognisance being taken, no substantial progress has been made in the trial, and charges are yet to be framed,” the single judge bench of justice Milind Jadhav said while granting Dr Bisure bail, subject to his furnishing a personal recognisance bond of 1 lakh and one or two sureties in the like amount.

Dr Bisure, a senior medical professional, served as dean of the Dahisar jumbo Covid centre from July 9, 2020 to December 27, 2020, and as dean of the Worli Covid centre prior to that.

In November 2022, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint alleging financial irregularities in contracts awarded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to M/s Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LHMS) for providing manpower to operate and manage ICU jumbo Covid centres. The company, in connivance with Dr Bisure, fraudulently secured contracts worth 38 crore and inflated staff attendance records and bills, which contributed to negligence and patient deaths, Somaiya alleged in the complaint.

Dr Bisure was arrested on July 19, 2023, and initially faced charges under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). But later, the PMLA provisions were removed.

Special public prosecutor HS Venegaonkar and advocate Ayush Kedia opposed Dr Bisure’s bail plea, saying they were yet to examine 82 witnesses. Moreover, he had received proceeds of crime in kind, including a laptop and 20 lakh in cash, they alleged.

However, the single judge bench observed that Dr Bisure had fully co-operated in the investigation and made all disclosures and granted him bail, noting the trial was unlikely to conclude anytime soon.

