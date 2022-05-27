Bandra college withholds results of students refusing to participate in marathon
Mumbai: The undergraduate students of Bandra’s Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce have raised an objection to the college withholding their results unless students register for an upcoming marathon. These students, most in their second year, have been asked to register for the marathon by paying ₹750 each and only then be handed their individual mark sheets.
The Saquib Rizvi Marathon aims to support those belonging to the weaker sections of society and raise awareness, as well as honour cancer survivors. The 2020 edition saw the participation of over 5000 runners, which also included 100 cancer survivors. Likewise, the 2021 edition, too, was highly successful, despite being held virtually owing to the pandemic.
“This marathon is an annual event and should be voluntary. But for those of us who don’t want to participate, the college is using results as leverage and has stated that unless we pay the amount and register for the event, we will not receive our results,” said a second year BA student of the institute.
Last week, some students who refused to register for the marathon due to personal reasons were also asked to meet the principal of the institute to plead their case, but to no avail. “The principal gave us very clear orders that unless we pay and register for the event, our results will not be released. This is unfair and we want the University of Mumbai to look into this matter,” said another student.
The event, Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon is scheduled to take place next month. Along with students, staff members of the institute too have been asked to pay and participate in the event.
When contacted the institute, in-charge principal Anjum Ara said the college is not forcing the students, but encouraging them to participate in the event. “The idea is to spread awareness. By encouraging our students to participate in the marathon, we are also thinking about their health. We will release results but are trying our best to ensure more students participate in the marathon,” she said.
MBVV cops return from Prague with accused wanted in 2003 US model murder
Thane: A four-member police team from the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Commissionerate (MBVV) returned from Prague with Vipul Patel, who was extradited for allegedly murdering a US-based model in 2003. The accused will be produced before the Thane court on Saturday, said Sr PI Sanjay Hazare of Kashimira police station. Patel is a key accused in the murder of Leona Swiderski (33) a US-based model in February 2003.
BMC issues notice to all flat owners in Khar’s Lavie Building, where Ranas live
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday night issued inspection notices to all flat owners in Khar's Lavie building, where Independent MP Navneet Rana and her spouse MLA Ravi Rana own a unit on the 8th floor. The BMC has informed flat owners that an inspection for unauthorised alterations will take place on Monday, May 30. The Ranas had earlier received notices from BMC for unauthorised alterations on May 10 and May 20.
More than 5330 families reside in dangerous buildings: NMMC survey
Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has released a list of 514 buildings that have been declared as dangerous in the city. According to the statistics available with NMMC, 350 are commercial properties and 5,330 families residing in the 'extremely dangerous' category buildings. Among the 514 dangerous buildings, the maximum number of 197 notices have been given to buildings from Vashi ward followed by 109 buildings in Belapur.
MC conducts anti encroachment drives in Ludhiana
The municipal corporation conducted anti-encroachment drives in different parts of the city on Friday. Zonal commissioner (Zone-A) Neeraj Jain also accompanied the teams in congested markets of Chaura Bazar, Mata Rani Chowk etc and warned the shopkeepers and vendors of strict legal action if they encroached upon the road portion again. Jain said the drives were conducted on the directions of mayor Balkar Sandhu and will continue in the coming days.
2,200 get offer letter at mega job fair in Ludhiana
District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises, in collaboration with Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking, organised a mega job fair on Friday. Over 100 companies interviewed candidates for over 3,000 positions such as welder, helper, fitter, turner, machinist, computer numerical control /vertical machining center operator, electrician, computer operator, documentation assistant, assistant accountant, admin executive, digital marketing executive, HR manager/assistant. Around 4,000 candidates participated, whereas, around 2,200 candidates were selected by the companies.
