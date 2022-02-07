Banners address Thane Guardian Minister Shinde as Future Chief Minister

Ahead of Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde’s birthday, the Shiv Sena party workers in the city had put up banners near Mulund Toll Plaza, to wish him. However, the banners addressed him as ‘Future Chief Minister,’ the photos of which went viral. Shinde immediately gave directives to the party workers to pull down the banners after it was brought to his notice.

Shinde’s birthday falls on February 9, for which banners wishing him have been put up across the city. The said banners at the toll plaza, addressing him as the future CM were put up by Wagle Estate Lorry Association. The videos and photos of these banners were circulated on social media and went viral.

The Standing Committee chairman and senior Shiv Sena corporator, Ram Repale, claimed that the banners were made viral by the opposition just for political mileage. He said, “A few party workers had put up these banners out of over enthusiasm and there was no malafide intent. They were merely expressing their love for him. It was owing to his tireless work for the people and the party that they felt he deserved to be the future CM. However, when the minister came to know about these banners, he immediately told me to pull them down. He has always followed the party directives and the party has given him enough and never let him down.”

Vijay Yadav, the president of the association that installed the banners, also claimed that he was merely expressing his love for his leader and there was no political intent.

A senior BJP leader from Thane said, “We wish him on his birthday. We don’t know what their internal politics is but there were a lot of talks about Shinde being the next CM during the formation of MVA government. This is what the banner must have been about.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON